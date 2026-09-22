Airia Named Finalist In Four Categories In The 2026 AI Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise AI company recognized across AI governance, deployment, infrastructure and startup categories

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing and optimizing artificial intelligence, today announced it has been named a finalist in four categories in the 2026 AI Awards, operated by The Cloud Awards.

Airia was selected as a finalist for AI Startup of the Year, Best Consideration of Ethics & Governance in AI, AI Deployment of the Year and Best AI Infrastructure Solution.

The recognition spans key areas of enterprise AI adoption, from the infrastructure used to deploy AI to the governance required to manage it responsibly at scale.

“AI adoption is accelerating across the enterprise, and organizations need the visibility and control to manage it securely at scale,” said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia.“Recognition across four categories reflects the breadth of what we've built and the work our team is doing to help enterprises put AI into production with the right controls in place.”

Airia provides enterprises with a unified control plane for AI. The platform helps organizations discover AI activity across their environments, secure AI applications and agents, enforce governance and policy at runtime, and understand and optimize AI consumption.

The AI Awards recognize organizations and technologies advancing the development and application of artificial intelligence. Finalists will undergo a final round of judging, with winners scheduled to be announced Oct. 7.

About Airia

Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.