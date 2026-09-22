Fast-Food Worker Turns Tiktok Fame Into Viral Handbag Empire With BERRY-T Purses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life-Saving Organ Donation Information in Every Purse

JACKSON, MS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as comedy videos filmed on breaks at a fast-food job has officially evolved into one of the internet's most compelling fashion success stories. TikTok viral content creator, T-Todd (Todd Fortenberry @ttoddf, 2.7 million+ followers), has officially launched BERRY-T, a handbag line bridging the gap between fashion and life-saving advocacy.

Driven entirely by an organic, digital fanbase, the initial pre-order drops of BERRY-T have sold out repeatedly within days, proving that a modern path to building a fashion brand relies on authentic community, innovative design and a powerful sense of purpose.

Reflecting on the whirlwind transition from fast-food shifts to managing a sought-after label, T-Todd credits his online community for turning a personal dream into a viral movement.

“To go from filming videos in my uniform on a break to seeing people all over the country wearing bags I designed is completely surreal,” T-Todd shared.“I am beyond grateful for every single person who believed in this dream, made purchases and helped make BERRY-T what it is today. We're just getting started, and I can't thank this community enough. I'm just overwhelmed!”

The Signature BERRY-T Design: 3 purses in 1

BERRY-T's flagship line offers versatility with a signature hybrid construction:



Dual-Sided Construction: Offered in a variety of colorways with playful names like the BlueBERRY, the StrawBERRY, the GooseBERRY. Each bag features a half-and-half split design, combining high-quality, premium vegan leather with clear material.

The“Baby Berry” Pouch: Nestled inside the purse sits a matching, removable mini pouch affectionately dubbed the“Baby Berry.” This feature allows buyers to store private belongings discreetly while maintaining an aesthetic pop of color. 3-in-1 Versatility: The innovative design gives customers three distinct ways to wear it ― with the Baby Berry pouch inside, as a standalone clear tote, or using the pouch alone as a clutch.

Expanding on its viral success, BERRY-T also has launched a new product lineup including a mini tote, a backpack, and standalone Baby Berry pouches with handles designed to mix and match.

“Purses with a Purpose”: A Platform for Organ Donation

Beyond the trending aesthetic, BERRY-T has built on a core mission; driving real-world social impact. Dubbed“purses with a purpose,” every order shipped across the country serves as an advocacy vehicle. Inside every BERRY-T package, customers receive an informational story card spotlighting an individual awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. With more than 100,000 people currently on the U.S. national organ-transplant waiting list, the initiative leverages the excitement of unboxing this statement purse to spread urgent, life-saving awareness directly into households across America.

“We're not a medical organization; we're a brand with thousands of customers, and we believe the right information in the right hands can change everything,” added T-Todd.“When your bag arrives, take a moment to read what's inside. Share it, post it, send it to someone. You never know whose hands it was meant to reach.”

About BERRY-T

BERRY-T is an independent fashion and lifestyle brand founded by content creator T-Todd (Fortenberry). Known for its signature half-vegan leather, half-clear, 3-in-1 handbags equipped with the Baby Berry Pouches, the brand combines accessible fashion while using its national distribution network to raise awareness for organ donations nationwide. For more information, visit BerryTBags.com or visit @theberryt on TikTok.

Media Contact

Sean New

BERRY-T, Press and Communications

717-480-1906

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Attachments



T-Todd Fortenberry, Founder/Creative Director of BERRY-T BERRY-T handbag and mini pouch

CONTACT: Sean New BERRY-T 717-480-1906...