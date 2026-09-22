Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Methylation Sequencing Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.34 Billion By 2030

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Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Methylation Sequencing Market

The Business Research Company's Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Methylation Sequencing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ribonucleic acid (RNA) methylation sequencing market is rapidly advancing as researchers and industries recognize its potential in molecular biology and personalized healthcare. This sector's expansion is driven by technological innovations and growing applications in genomics, making it a critical area of focus in biomedical research. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional dynamics shaping the future of this market.

Strong Growth Trajectory Projected for the RNA Methylation Sequencing Market

The RNA methylation sequencing market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.66 billion in 2025 to $0.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to expanded funding for epigenetics and transcriptomics research, advancements in next-generation sequencing platforms that enable detailed RNA analysis, an intensified focus on cancer genomics and biomarker discovery, wider adoption of methylation-sensitive immunoprecipitation methods, and growing research activities in RNA biology within academic and pharmaceutical sectors.

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Expectations for Rapid Expansion Through 2030 in the RNA Methylation Sequencing Market

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, reaching $1.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.0%. Factors driving this future expansion include the integration of artificial intelligence tools for methylation detection and sequence analysis, rising interest in epitranscriptomic profiling supporting precision medicine, advancement in single-molecule and long-read sequencing technologies, the application of RNA methylation in drug discovery and therapeutic targeting, and the growth of cloud-based multi-omics data integration platforms. Key trends shaping this period are the development of nanopore-based direct RNA methylation sequencing for real-time epitranscriptomic insights, increasing use of m6a immunoprecipitation sequencing in cancer biomarker research, AI-driven bioinformatics pipelines for RNA modification detection, widespread adoption of high-throughput sequencing platforms for transcriptome-wide methylation mapping, and expansion of cloud analytics for large-scale genomic studies.

Understanding RNA Methylation Sequencing Technology and Its Importance

RNA methylation sequencing is a high-throughput method used to detect, map, and quantify chemical modifications, especially methylation marks like N6-methyladenosine (m6A), on RNA molecules. This technique offers comprehensive insights into epitranscriptomic regulation by capturing modification patterns throughout the transcriptome. Such profiling aids in understanding gene expression control, RNA stability, and cellular processes. The approach relies on sophisticated sequencing technologies, chemical enrichment procedures, and advanced bioinformatics tools to produce high-resolution maps of RNA modifications.

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Precision Medicine as a Key Driver of RNA Methylation Sequencing Market Growth

The growing emphasis on precision medicine is a major factor propelling the RNA methylation sequencing market. Precision medicine involves customizing treatments and preventive strategies based on an individual's unique genetic profile, environment, and lifestyle. Advances in genomics have enhanced doctors' ability to understand patient-specific genetic information, enabling more targeted therapies. RNA methylation sequencing plays a crucial role here by offering detailed maps of RNA modifications that reveal disease-specific signatures, which improve diagnosis accuracy, patient stratification, and the development of targeted treatments. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US nonprofit, reported significant growth in personalized therapies, with the FDA approving 16 new treatments for rare diseases in 2023 compared to just six in 2022. This highlights how the rising demand for precision medicine fuels the market for RNA methylation sequencing.

Impact of Increasing Cancer Incidence on Market Expansion

The rising number of cancer cases worldwide is another major force driving the RNA methylation sequencing market forward. Cancer involves uncontrolled cell growth and spread, often forming tumors that disrupt normal body functions. The incidence of cancer is increasing, partly because of an aging population more susceptible to genetic mutations that trigger abnormal cell growth. RNA methylation sequencing supports cancer research and treatment by precisely mapping RNA modification patterns that affect tumor behavior, progression, and response to drugs. This technology enhances biomarker discovery, early detection, prognosis evaluation, and targeted therapy development. For instance, in February 2024, the World Health Organization projected over 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, marking a 77% rise from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. Such statistics underscore the critical role of RNA methylation sequencing in addressing the growing cancer burden.

Pharmaceutical R&D Investment Boosting Growth in RNA Methylation Sequencing

Increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) are fueling growth in the RNA methylation sequencing market. Pharmaceutical R&D expenditure represents the funds allocated by pharmaceutical and biomedical companies toward discovering and developing innovative drugs, therapies, and biotech solutions. The rising need for novel treatments to address complex, chronic, and previously untreatable diseases drives continual investment in advanced drug discovery and biotechnology research. This funding supports RNA methylation sequencing by enabling the use of high-throughput sequencing technologies to analyze RNA modifications with greater precision, deepen understanding of disease mechanisms, and accelerate the creation of personalized therapeutic solutions. For example, in December 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that UK businesses invested $64.73 billion (£50.0 billion) in R&D during 2023, a 2.9% increase compared to 2022. This increasing financial commitment to R&D positively impacts the RNA methylation sequencing market.

Regional Overview Highlighting Growth Patterns in the RNA Methylation Sequencing Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the RNA methylation sequencing market, demonstrating strong adoption of advanced sequencing technologies and significant research investments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, benefiting from expanding biomedical research infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Methylation Sequencing Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.34 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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