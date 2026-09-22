SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN ANDREW KIRSH RECOGNIZED AS A COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh has been recognized as a 2026“Southern California Commercial Real Estate Business Visionary” by Los Angeles Times in a special segment. The annual feature recognizes attorneys, developers, investors and other industry leaders whose work is helping drive significant commercial real estate projects and transactions across California.“Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement,” states the publication.As Chair of the firm's Real Estate Practice Group, Kirsh“advises institutional investors, developers, private equity firms and lenders nationwide,” according to the profile.“He represented A10 Capital in a programmatic joint venture with a Castlelake affiliate carrying $330 million in combined equity commitments to fund loans between $30 million and $50 million.” Among other notable matters, Kirsh guided affiliates of Abacus Capital Group through $174.75 million in multifamily acquisitions and structured a $135 million joint venture between Oaktree Capital and Kennedy Wilson in Redmond, Washington.Kirsh is a nationally recognized real estate leader whose impact spans complex transactions, industry thought leadership and meaningful civic engagement. Under his leadership, in 2025 alone, the firm closed approximately $6.6 billion in transactions nationwide, spanning acquisitions, dispositions, financings and joint ventures across all asset classes. Kirsh's influence extends beyond transactions through“The Kirsh Connection,” a real estate-focused podcast featuring interviews with leading voices across real estate. He was recently selected as a Los Angeles Times“LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards” nominee and was named one of Lawdragon's“500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” in its 2026 guide.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN ANDREW KIRSH RECOGNIZED AS A COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY BY LOS ANGELES TIMES News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners September 22, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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