Biz4group Launches Bill Matters, An AI Healthcare Denial Management And Appeals Platform

Biz4Group launches Bill Matters,AI that turns denied medical claims into evidence-backed appeals for WC billers,specialty practices & billing cos across the US.

- Dave Caplis

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biz4Group LLC, an Orlando-based AI development company, has launched Bill Matters, an AI-powered denial management and appeals platform for US healthcare billing teams. Bill Matters analyzes denied claims, identifies what is owed, and builds a complete appeal ready for review. The first appeal is free and there is no upfront cost. Billing teams pay only when revenue is recovered.

According to the Medical Group Management Association's 2024 Accounts Receivable and Collections Survey, 41% of providers now report denial rates above 10%, leaving billing teams stretched thin and choosing which denials to fight and which to write off. Bill Matters is built for that choice.

Bill Matters works on denied claims. Billing staff upload the EOB or EOR, the denial letter, and any supporting records, and the AI reads the denial code, the payer's response, and the claim context to determine why the claim was rejected. It checks that against the provider's contract or fee schedule to establish what is owed, drawing on CARC and RARC codes, CPT and ICD-10 coding standards, prior authorization guidelines, and DWC fee schedules kept current as payer rules and state requirements change.

"Providers do the work and still don't get paid for it, and that's the part of healthcare that never made sense to me. A denial isn't usually a dead end, it's a documentation gap. The claim, the contract, and the payer's own rules already have the answer, someone just has to go find it, and most billing teams don't have the hours. That's the problem Bill Matters was built to solve. It reads the denial the way an experienced biller would, pulls the evidence together, and hands back an appeal with the reasoning attached, so the people on the team can review it and decide instead of starting from a blank page." Dave Caplis, CTO, Biz4Group LLC

Bill Matters keeps its coding and payer rule data current as regulations shift, and each case it reviews adds to what the system knows, sharpening its accuracy over time. It also catches what a reviewer moving fast is likely to miss, surfacing gaps and inconsistencies before a case reaches final review, and re-checking claims when a rule changes mid-process.

Every access and edit within Bill Matters is logged, case data stays isolated between accounts, and the platform runs on a HIPAA-compliant architecture, with a signed Business Associate Agreement available for healthcare customers.

Bill Matters is not built around one corner of the industry. It supports workers' compensation, physical therapy, orthopedics, behavioral health, pain management, occupational medicine, ambulatory surgery centers, and other specialties, treating each one on its own terms rather than running a single template across all of them. A workers' compensation claim and a behavioral health denial rarely fail for the same reason, and the appeal each one needs looks different too.

"What stood out building this in healthcare is how unforgiving the margin for error is. A missed citation or an outdated fee schedule does not just slow an appeal down, it can lose the case. So, we built the AI to reason through a denial the way our best billers do, weighing the code against the contract and the chart before it decides anything, and to get sharper with every case it sees." Dave Caplis, CTO, Biz4Group LLC.

Billing teams can submit a real denial letter or EOB at billmatters and see the AI build a complete, ready-to-submit appeal. The first appeal is free with no upload requirements to get started. Teams evaluating at scale can book a demo directly at billmatters.

About Biz4Group LLC

Biz4Group LLC is a U.S.-based AI product development company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2003, the company has delivered over 1,000 technology projects for startups, enterprises, and entrepreneurs across the globe. Biz4Group specializes in AI development, enterprise AI product development and generative AI solutions, with a team of 300+ professionals serving clients across healthcare, real estate, fintech, Insurtech, sports betting, and other industries.



Dave Caplis

Biz4Group LLC

+1 407-714-1616

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Biz4Group Launches Bill Matters, an AI Healthcare Denial Management and Appeals Platform News Provided By Biz4Group LLC September 22, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.