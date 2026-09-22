U.S.-Venezuela Oil Deal Sets New Scale For Investment

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A major U.S.-Venezuela oil agreement announced by the White House has set out an investment framework that could reshape the scale and structure of international participation in Venezuela's energy sector, as operators, oilfield services companies and infrastructure providers move to position themselves in the country's emerging market.

Under the agreement announced on August 31, Venezuelan interim authorities granted North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) 100-year concessions covering 17 oil fields with approximately 65 billion barrels of proven reserves. The White House said the U.S. government will receive a 35% equity stake in NABEP's corporate parent, alongside rights to purchase 20% of production at cost and a right of first refusal over the remaining output.

NABEP has outlined plans to invest up to $100 billion in new Venezuelan oil infrastructure. The White House also said the company could generate an estimated $200 billion in royalty and tax payments over the first 25 years as production expands.

The announcement comes as Venezuela's wider energy market is already seeing renewed international activity. On September 2, the U.S. Department of Energy said Chevron, Eni and GE Vernova had signed agreements in Venezuela covering oil production and power infrastructure. Chevron committed more than $7 billion over five years and plans to more than double production from its Venezuelan operations to 600,000 barrels per day, while Eni signed a 25-year agreement to develop the Junín 5 field.

International oilfield services companies are also responding. Halliburton announced September 21 that it had signed memorandums of understanding with Brazilian energy company Eneva and WESCA to explore opportunities in Venezuela's oil and gas sector, adding another indication that service providers are preparing for increased upstream activity.

The scale of the opportunity is significant, but bringing Venezuela's resource base back to higher levels of production will depend on investment in wells, drilling, enhanced recovery, pipelines, refining, power supply and other infrastructure. Analysts have noted that much of the country's oil infrastructure has suffered from years of underinvestment and that restoring production will take time.

That creates a broad market opportunity beyond upstream production alone. As international operators return, demand is likely to extend across drilling and well services, engineering and construction, power generation, logistics, technology, financing and infrastructure development.

The developments are also reinforcing the commercial focus of Venezuela Energy Week 2027, taking place in Caracas from February 22–25. The event is positioned as an international platform for investors, operators, service companies and government stakeholders to assess Venezuela's production recovery, gas development, infrastructure requirements and investment opportunities.

With Chevron, Eni and other international companies advancing agreements and oilfield services companies such as Halliburton repositioning for increased activity, the market is moving from discussion of Venezuela's resource potential toward the practical requirements of developing it.

For companies assessing Venezuela, the central question is increasingly how quickly capital, technology and operational capacity can be deployed across the country's energy value chain. Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will bring that discussion directly to Caracas, as international stakeholders assess the projects, partnerships and infrastructure needed to translate renewed access to Venezuela's vast resource base into sustained production and economic activity.

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U.S.-Venezuela Oil Deal Sets New Scale for Investment News Provided By Energy Capital and Power September 22, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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