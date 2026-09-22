Perk selects Katanox to improve hotel payments, financial infrastructure & distribution of corporate travel

Perk will use Katanox to improve the way hotel stays are booked, paid, reconciled, and settled, and expand its access to hotel partners.

- Brina Wadsworth, PerkAMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --* The partnership connects Perk 's AI-native travel and spend platform with Katanox 's hospitality payments and distribution rails.* Perk travelers will benefit from better content (including loyalty), embedded hotel payments (removing guest friction points), and enhanced expense automation.Katanox, the financial infrastructure for hospitality, today announced a strategic partnership with Perk (formerly TravelPerk), the intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management.Through the partnership, Perk will use Katanox to improve the way hotel stays are booked, paid, reconciled, and settled. The companies will also work together to expand Perk's access to hotel partners through the Katanox platform.Improving the corporate travel experienceThe partnership comes as corporate travel, spend management, and hospitality payments continue to converge. Perk has recently expanded beyond travel into a broader travel, spend, and events platform, supported by AI-native automation and a reported $300 million private credit facility to fuel growth. Katanox gives Perk the financial infrastructure to support that growth in hospitality.This comes as global business travel spending is forecast to reach a record $1.71 trillion USD in 2026, with worldwide business trips expected to surpass 1.84 billion, according to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).For travel management companies and corporate travel platforms, hotel payments remain one of the least efficient parts of the booking lifecycle. Legacy workflows often rely on virtual credit cards, manual reconciliation, fragmented settlement data, and disconnected systems.Katanox replaces that complexity with a more direct model. Its platform unifies B2B payments, reconciliation, settlement, and connectivity, so bookings and funds move through a single system. Hotels receive faster, guaranteed payouts and cleaner settlement data, while travel management companies and corporate travel platforms reduce operational overhead and improve payment control.“Hotel booking is changing, and there's a huge opportunity to make the experience smarter from end to end. Not just for the travelers, but for the hotels they stay with,” said Brina Wadsworth, Senior Director, Global Hotel Supplier Partnerships at Perk.“Katanox helps us connect the dots between hotel content, payments, and settlement, while giving us new ways to build more direct relationships with our hotel partners. That's really exciting. It adds flexibility to continuously improve the traveler experience while building a hotel ecosystem that is easier to connect, scale, and innovate.”Katanox's account-to-account payment infrastructure helps reduce dependency on card-based workflows and removes avoidable payment friction from hotel bookings. For Perk, this creates a stronger foundation for scaling hotel content, improving financial operations, and giving customers even more control over travel spend.Building the foundation for growthThe partnership also supports Perk's broader mission. Every trip, expense report, and event comes with an endless stream of invisible tasks, the work behind the work that eats up time but never counts as real output. Perk calls this shadow work, and its mission is to remove it so teams can focus on real work with real impact.That's why Perk's platform uses AI to automate policy, budgeting, expenses, receipts, and approvals across travel, spend, and events. Katanox brings the same infrastructure-first approach to hospitality payments and distribution, helping Perk automate hotel transactions from booking to settlement.For Katanox, the partnership reinforces the company's role as the financial infrastructure layer for modern hospitality commerce. Katanox connects hotels and travel agents through a single platform, with payments, reconciliation, settlement, and distribution designed to work together rather than as separate workflows.“Perk was the first travel management company Katanox spoke with when we began introducing our platform to the TMC community. I still remember our first meeting in early 2022, so officially working together is a testament to the work we put in, and the partnership we have built with the broader Perk team,” said Paul Beukers, CEO & Co-founder of Katanox.“From the start, it was clear that modern travel platforms need more than access to inventory-they need reliable payment and financial infrastructure underneath every transaction. That is exactly what Katanox provides: hospitality payments that are easier to manage, reconcile, and scale, while creating new direct opportunities between Perk and hotel partners.”

Joseph DeLuca

Katanox B.V.

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Perk selects Katanox to improve hotel payments, financial infrastructure & distribution of corporate travel News Provided By Katanox B.V. September 22, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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