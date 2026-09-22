Podcast In A Box Brings A Portable Multi-Camera Podcast Studio To Kickstarter September 22

Podcast in a Box combines professional podcast audio hardware with the iPhones and iPads creators already own for a portable multi-camera podcast workflow.

Pairs pro podcast audio with the iPhones and iPads creators already own, plus an app for multi-device recording, sync, editing, and speaker-based switching.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Podcast in a Box launches today on Kickstarter, introducing a portable hardware-and-software system designed to make professional multi-camera podcasting easier to set up, record, and take on the road.Rather than requiring creators to invest in dedicated cameras, Podcast in a Box is built around the iPhones and iPads they already own. The PIAB kit handles the professional audio and physical setup, while the companion app brings the multi-camera workflow together.The hardware comes packed in a hard-sided roller case and includes two microphones, two tabletop boom stands, a portable audio interface, two mini tripods with phone and tablet holders, and the cables and accessories needed for the included setup.During recording, iPhones or iPads can be positioned as separate camera angles. The PIAB app is designed to bring those feeds together for synchronization and editing after the recording.Creators can select camera angles manually or use Automatic Multicam to create a first-cut sequence based on who is speaking, then adjust the cuts themselves. Automatic Multicam uses speaker-based switching and is not AI editing.Podcast in a Box was founded by Adeena Halberstam after she tried to start a matchmaking and dating-advice podcast and discovered that producing a polished multi-camera show quickly became a technical project of its own.I had the idea for the conversations. The hard part was everything around the conversations,” Halberstam said.“Podcast in a Box came from wanting the production to get out of the way so people can focus on what they actually want to say.Product Lead Ben Halberstam brings more than a decade of experience developing audio and video products for creators. Podcast in a Box is developed by Mediabox Solutions LLC, a company separate from Movo.Reena Friedman Watts, host of Better Call Daddy, has recorded an episode using the Podcast in a Box prototype and is available for media interviews about the experience of using the system as a working podcaster.“I'm a mom, and I'm an entrepreneur, so I have limited time, and I don't want a lot of extra extensions. I just wanna be able to interview, plug it in, and go,” Watts said.Podcast in a Box has a planned retail price of $649, with a $499 public Early Bird tier available through the Kickstarter campaign.The PIAB app is planned to launch first for iPhone and iPad. Android software is planned for a later release.The Kickstarter campaign is live today, September 22, 2026.Campaign:For product images, footage, demo materials, additional product information, or interviews with Product Lead Ben Halberstam or creator partner Reena Friedman Watts, contact....###ABOUT PODCAST IN A BOXPodcast in a Box is a portable hardware-and-software system designed to make professional multi-camera podcasting simpler. The system combines two microphones, tabletop boom stands, a portable audio interface, mini tripods with phone and tablet holders, cables, and a hard-sided roller case with a purpose-built iPhone and iPad app.Creators use the phones and tablets they already own as camera angles while PIAB provides the professional audio hardware and multi-camera workflow. The app is designed for multi-device recording, synchronization, manual editing, and Automatic Multicam speaker-based switching.Podcast in a Box was founded by Adeena Halberstam and is developed by Mediabox Solutions LLC. It launches on Kickstarter today, September 22, 2026, with a $499 public Early Bird price and $649 planned retail price.MEDIA CONTACT...Podcast in a BoxMediabox Solutions LLC

Podcast in a Box

Mediabox Solutions LLC

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Podcast in a Box Brings a Portable Multi-Camera Podcast Studio to Kickstarter September 22 News Provided By Mediabox Solutions LLC September 22, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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