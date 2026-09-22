Expecting.Ai Introduces Live Journey Dashboards, Giving Surrogates And Parents Real-Time Visibility Into Their Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New live dashboards let surrogates and intended parents track every milestone of their surrogacy journey in real time, replacing emails and spreadsheets.

- Danielle Sanford, CCOCA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expecting, an AI-powered surrogacy and egg donation platform, today announced the rollout of live journey dashboards for surrogates and intended parents. The dashboards give both parties in a surrogacy case a single, real-time view of where things stand, addressing one of the most common sources of stress in the surrogacy process: not knowing what is happening, or what comes next.A surrogacy journey typically spans more than a year and moves through dozens of interdependent steps, including medical record review, psychological evaluation, background checks, legal contracts, embryo transfer, and pregnancy milestones, coordinated across intended parents, surrogates, clinics, and case managers. Traditionally, keeping everyone informed has relied on manual updates passed along by phone, email, or spreadsheet, a process where delays and miscommunication are common and can add avoidable anxiety to an already emotional experience.Expecting's new dashboards put that information directly in front of the people living through it. Intended parents get a personalized dashboard showing their case number, current status, and a visual timeline of every milestone from match through delivery, alongside their surrogate's profile, payment tracking, secure document upload and signing status, shared journey photos, and a direct line to their care coordinator. Surrogates receive a parallel dashboard built around their side of the journey, with the same live timeline plus medication tracking, expense reimbursement status, and visibility into the intended parents they are helping. Both dashboards update automatically as case managers move a case forward, so neither party has to ask for a status update to get one."People going through surrogacy are already managing enough uncertainty," said Danielle Sanford, Chief Care Officer at Expecting. "Whether you're a surrogate tracking your own medical steps or intended parents waiting for the next milestone, you shouldn't have to chase someone for an answer. This is about making the process as transparent as the outcome deserves."The dashboards are part of Expecting Hub, the case management system Expecting's team uses to run surrogacy and egg donation cases end to end, and are being extended to active cases now.ABOUT EXPECTINGExpecting is an AI-powered fertility platform covering surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and provider discovery. It operates as a hybrid marketplace and agency-level case management service, connecting intended parents around the world with surrogates and donors while managing every step of the journey in between.

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Expecting Introduces Live Journey Dashboards, Giving Surrogates and Parents Real-Time Visibility Into Their Case News Provided By Expecting September 22, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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