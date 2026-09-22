Righteous Felon Partners With Downtime To Fuel Next Phase Of Retail Growth

Fast-growing meat snack brand invests in retail technology as it expands nationwide distribution, leadership and capabilities.

- Will Cohen, co-founder and CEO of DowntimeWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, the Pennsylvania-based craft meat snack company known for bold flavors, clean ingredients and an unmistakably rebellious voice, is adding more firepower to its growth strategy through a new partnership with Downtime, a retail growth technology platform for brands and retailers.The partnership comes as Righteous Felon continues an aggressive period of expansion, including its recent launch in Target stores nationwide, the appointment of key members to its Board of Directors and the hiring of Cristina Marinucci as Chief Commercial Officer.Downtime will initially support Righteous Felon's growth at Target, helping the brand accelerate product trial, conversion and repeat purchase while gaining a deeper understanding of shopper behavior. Based on results, the program has the potential to expand across additional retail partners.“Righteous Felon has always punched above its weight, and we plan to keep it that way,” said Brendan Cawley, founder of Righteous Felon Craft Jerky.“As we expand our retail footprint, we're being very intentional about investing in the people, partnerships and technology that can help us turn that distribution into lasting consumer relationships. Downtime gives us another powerful tool to introduce more shoppers to the brand, understand what resonates and ultimately keep them coming back for more.”The partnership brings Downtime's interactive shopper engagement technology together with strategic and managed support, giving Righteous Felon a connected system for activating campaigns and understanding shopper response.The program will coordinate retail media, interactive shopper experiences, coupons and offers, product sampling, out-of-home and digital out-of-home advertising as part of a broader retail growth strategy. Downtime's platform will also help Righteous Felon gather actionable first-party insights and connect consumers with approved offers and purchase opportunities.The initial phase will establish performance benchmarks and identify the audiences, messaging and offers driving the strongest results, giving Righteous Felon additional data to inform future retail investment and expansion.“Righteous Felon has built an incredible brand and product, and we're excited to help them grow at retail,” said Will Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Downtime.“By combining our technology with hands-on strategy and support, we can create better ways for shoppers to engage with the brand and turn that engagement into real action and purchases.”The Downtime partnership represents the latest investment in Righteous Felon's broader growth strategy. With expanded nationwide distribution, new leadership and board expertise and increased investment in retail capabilities, the company is building the infrastructure to introduce Righteous Felon to more consumers while staying true to the personality and product quality that have fueled its growth.About Righteous FelonFounded in 2013, Righteous Felon is a Pennsylvania-based, employee-owned meat snack company known for protein snacks with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and an unmistakable rebellious voice.About DowntimeDowntime is a retail growth technology platform that helps brands and retailers turn passive advertising into active shopper engagement. Its interactive media experiences reward consumers for engaging with brand content through retailer loyalty currency, coupons or other approved offers. Downtime combines this technology with managed services that connect media, promotions, shopper insights and retail activation into one coordinated program. The result is more meaningful consumer attention, actionable first-party insights and a clearer path from engagement to purchase.

Jessica Parise

8 Branding Group

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Righteous Felon Partners With Downtime to Fuel Next Phase of Retail Growth News Provided By 8 Branding Group September 22, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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