Rehlko / Key word(s): Expansion/Financing

REHLKO DOUBLES ANNUAL BACKUP POWER CAPACITY AT CHANGZHOU MANUFACTURING FACILITY

22.09.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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Strategic Investment Program Doubles Annual Backup Power Capacity from 5.5 GW to 11 GW, Strengthening Rehlko's Global Manufacturing Network Across Asia, EMEA, and Latin America MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehlko, a global industrial energy resilience platform providing custom-engineered, integrated power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure worldwide, today announced a strategic investment program at its Changzhou, China, manufacturing facility to double annual backup power capacity from 5.5 GW to 11 GW. The investment comes as demand from AI infrastructure, data centers, semiconductors, digitalization, and the broader push for supply chain resilience strains power infrastructure worldwide.



The Changzhou facility is an increasingly important component of Rehlko's global manufacturing network, producing generator systems ranging from 6 kW to 4,000 kW as well as key components that support Rehlko's broader manufacturing operations globally. The facility's role as a strategic manufacturing hub helps reduce supply chain bottlenecks and strengthens the resilience of Rehlko's global operations. The site serves customers across China, Southeast Asia, EMEA, and Latin America. "Our continued investments at Changzhou reflect the discipline behind our growth, doubling capacity while sharpening the speed and precision behind every system we ship," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. "Changzhou is a critical hub in our ability to serve customers not only across Asia, but also throughout EMEA and Latin America." Recent investments at Rehlko's Changzhou facility include the launch of a smart production line for smaller generator systems, a new smart warehousing system, upgrades to the medium and large generator production lines, and the integration of automated guided vehicles and a manufacturing execution system. These investments are already delivering measurable results, with shipment revenue at the Changzhou facility doubling since 2020 and first pass yield improving from 93% to 98%. The doubling of annual backup power capacity, from 5.5 GW to 11 GW, reflects the combined impact of the investment program's capacity expansion, automation, and operational improvements, and is targeted without requiring any physical expansion of the facility's footprint. The Changzhou expansion is part of Rehlko's broader global manufacturing investment, which includes capacity and capability expansions at facilities in Colmar and Cholet in France and Kenosha in the United States, as well as the 2025 acquisitions of WB Power Services and Wiltech Acoustics in the United Kingdom. Together, these investments reflect Rehlko's commitment to building a manufacturing platform capable of supporting customers across every major region it serves. About Rehlko

Rehlko is a global industrial energy resilience platform delivering custom-engineered, integrated power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure. With more than 100 years of heritage, Rehlko is positioned at the intersection of AI expansion, grid instability and electrification. Its vertically integrated, full-lifecycle capabilities span engineering, manufacturing, deployment, servicing and operation of backup, prime, continuous and bridging power systems, accelerating speed-to-power while building long-term customer relationships and service revenue. Rehlko is a leading power solutions provider to hyperscale and non-hyperscale data centers, with an established presence across healthcare, telecommunications and industrial markets. The company has deployed more than 14 GW of data center capacity, over 90% custom-engineered for specific applications. Inventor of the world's first internal combustion engine-driven generator, Rehlko now operates across 80+ global locations, combining global scale and singular focus to power the world's critical infrastructure. Learn more at rehlko.



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