NIA Summons Trinamool Legislator Over Attack On Judicial Officers During Bengal SIR Phase

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case of attack on judicial officers at Mothabari in Malda district of West Bengal during the special intensive revision (SIR) phase before the recent Assembly polls earlier this year, had summoned Sabina Yasmin, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Sujapur Assembly constituency in the same district, for questioning in the matter.

She had been asked to appear for questioning regharding the matter on September 24.

The attack on the judicial officers engaged in the judicial adjudication experience in the SIR phase took place at Mothabari under Kaliachak-II block in Malda district in April this year.

Even the judicial officials engaged in judicial adjudication exercise at the office of the local block development officers (BDO) were detained there by a violent mob for several hours.

In addition, the protesters blocked National Highway-12 and staged a protest. While the judges were being rescued, their vehicles were also attacked. They were somehow rescued by the police.

Both the-then state government and previous ruling party in West Bengal led by Trinamool Congress came under scathing criticisms from all corners following the attack on the judicial officers, though a section within the Trinamool Congress tried to portray the attack as spontaneous outrage of people whose names were deleted in the SIR exercise.

The NIA took over the investigation in the matter.

Earlier, NIA had summoned Yasmin's husband, Mehboob Alam, for questioning in the matter.

Now, the Sujapur MLA herself had been summoned for questioning.

A total of 12 cases were registered in the Mothabari case.

The NIA had already filed two chargesheets in the matter, one of 54 pages and the other of 11 pages. A total of 23 persons were shown as accused in the chargesheets.

Charges were slapped against the accused persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 including murder attempts, assault on government servants, harassment, obstructing a government servant from performing duty, illegal detention, obstruction of government work, and several other serious charges.