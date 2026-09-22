Sex Racket At Spa In Delhi's Paharganj Busted, Eight Women Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an alleged sex racket being operated from a spa in the Multani Dhanda area of Paharganj and arrested four people, while eight women were rescued during the operation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the action was taken on September 21 after a secret informer approached SI Neeraj Rathi at around 7 p.m. and provided information about an illegal sex racket at the Look Life Spa, operating from the second and third floors of Property No. 9139, Gali No. 3, in the Multani Dhanda area.

The information was immediately shared with the SHO of Nabi Karim police station, following which a police team was constituted to verify the information and take appropriate legal action.

The raiding team comprised SIs Rathi and Amit, Woman SI Shruti, ASI Sanjeev, Head Constables Sandeep, Amit and M.P. Singh, Constables Amit, Sanjay and Dhansi, and woman Head Constable Preeti and women Constables Supriya, and Rakhi. The team worked under the supervision of the SHO, PS Nabi Karim, and the overall supervision of the ACP, Paharganj.

As part of the operation, SI Amit was deployed as a decoy customer to verify the information. After the alleged illegal activity was confirmed, the police team conducted a raid at the premises and apprehended four people.

The accused were identified as Vivek Kumar, 27, a resident of Multani Dhanda and the owner of the spa, Dashrath Mandal, 36, a resident of Jharkhand's Maheshpur and the spa's manager, Aman, 20, a resident of Pilkhi Nawada village in Bihar's Chhapra district; and Guddu Karmakar, 27, a resident of Tilamore police station area in Loni, Ghaziabad.

Police said eight women were rescued from the premises during the raid. They included women from Kolkata, Nepal, Paharganj, Noida, Punjab and Okhla Phase-II in Delhi.

During interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed their involvement in running and facilitating the illegal activity from the spa premises, police said. Further questioning is underway to ascertain the duration of the alleged racket and identify other people who may have been involved.

Police also said that relevant evidence connected with the case was taken into possession during the raid.

A case, FIR No. 419/2026 dated September 21, has been registered at Nabi Karim police station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete network, identify other persons involved and ascertain all relevant facts related to the case.