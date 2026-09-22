Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Shares Handwritten Letter For Late Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) It has been 15 years since the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, passed away. Remembering her father on his death anniversary, actress Soha Ali Khan compiled an emotional post on social media.

On Monday, Soha dropped a picture of herself sitting in front of her dad's photograph. In the next pic, her daughter, Inaaya was seen folding her hands in front of her grandfather's photo.

Inaaya had also written a sweet letter to her grandfather that read,

"Dear Sarkar Abba,

I hope you have a lovely death anniversary in heaven.

I hope I can someday see your spirit in real life.

I am grateful to be apart of your family and must complement you of your daughter, as well as your cricket skills.

- Inaaya (sic)"

Expressing her longing for her dad, Soha had captioned the post, "My Abba (red heart and rainbow emoji) 15 years without you. Sometimes I wonder if I'm imagining my memories of you. But perhaps that is what memory is - love, recreating what it cannot bear to lose (sic)."

Soha often shares her fond memories with her late father on social media.

On his birth anniversary in January, she visited the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Dropping some glimpses from her visit on her official handle, she had penned, "On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you."

Soha also recalled the iconic Test match when her father played for the country despite a fractured cheekbone, leading India to a victory.

"A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times - perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies. A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket's most iconic victories - a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy," she added.