Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026 Celebrates The Acceleration Of AI Adoption And Three Years Of Regional Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Leading Qatari organizations announce enterprise AI deployments, integrating Gemini Enterprise to automate core operations and power agentic workflows Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DOHA, QATAR – September 2026 – Today at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026, Google Cloud showcased the acceleration of Qatar's national digital transformation, announcing major new initiatives including the launch of the MCIT Innovation Lab (iLab) and the Google Cloud National Skilling Program in partnership with the Qatar Digital Academy. Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to mark the third anniversary of the Google Cloud Doha region, the event brought together more than 2,000 technology executives, developers, and strategic partners to review the integration of Gemini Enterprise across key industries.

“Our framework agreement with Google Cloud provides a strategic foundation for advancing cloud and AI adoption across Qatar's government sector,” said Sami Mohammed Al Shammari, assistant undersecretary for infrastructure and operations affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).“Today, cloud infrastructure is enabling the next stage of our digital transformation, providing the foundation to integrate advanced and agentic AI capabilities into core government operations. Through this agreement, we are supporting government entities in adopting these technologies at scale, while strengthening the national digital capabilities needed to deliver sustainable impact in line with the Digital Agenda 2030.”

A central theme of the summit was the shift from experimental models to agentic AI-autonomous systems capable of setting goals, planning, and executing complex workflows. Drawing on insights from Google Cloud's recent State of AI Infrastructure report, demonstrations showed how Gemini Enterprise helps organizations move from passive systems of record to proactive systems of action by unifying data and AI into an agentic data cloud.

Building on its five-year partnership with the Qatari government, Google Cloud is closely collaborating with MCIT to drive a new phase of digital transformation centered on agentic AI. As government entities continue to leverage this framework to modernize operations, the newly launched MCIT Innovation Lab (iLab) offers developers, researchers, and enterprises in Qatar a highly accessible AI testing environment. The iLab features a fully equipped AI studio with multimodal capabilities and integrates directly with Gemini Enterprise to guide projects from proof of concept to full enterprise deployment.

National workforce skilling initiatives

To build the skilled workforce required for this expansion, Google Cloud and the Qatar Digital Academy (QDA) launched the Google Cloud National Skilling Program. The initiative will deliver over 50,000 new learning opportunities across Qatar by 2030, through a structured framework targeting three key groups: foundational AI training for the broader workforce, strategic development for executive leaders, and deep technical training for developers.

Qatari Organizations Accelerate Cloud and AI Adoption

Throughout the summit, major Qatari organizations shared updates on migrating core workloads to Google Cloud and implementing Gemini Enterprise:

Leading Qatari organizations announce enterprise AI deployments, integrating Gemini Enterprise to automate core operations and power agentic workflows

DOHA, QATAR – September 2026 – Today at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2026, Google Cloud showcased the acceleration of Qatar's national digital transformation, announcing major new initiatives including the launch of the MCIT Innovation Lab (iLab) and the Google Cloud National Skilling Program in partnership with the Qatar Digital Academy. Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to mark the third anniversary of the Google Cloud Doha region, the event brought together more than 2,000 technology executives, developers, and strategic partners to review the integration of Gemini Enterprise across key industries.

“Our framework agreement with Google Cloud provides a strategic foundation for advancing cloud and AI adoption across Qatar's government sector,” said Sami Mohammed Al Shammari, assistant undersecretary for infrastructure and operations affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).“Today, cloud infrastructure is enabling the next stage of our digital transformation, providing the foundation to integrate advanced and agentic AI capabilities into core government operations. Through this agreement, we are supporting government entities in adopting these technologies at scale, while strengthening the national digital capabilities needed to deliver sustainable impact in line with the Digital Agenda 2030.”

A central theme of the summit was the shift from experimental models to agentic AI-autonomous systems capable of setting goals, planning, and executing complex workflows. Drawing on insights from Google Cloud's recent State of AI Infrastructure report, demonstrations showed how Gemini Enterprise helps organizations move from passive systems of record to proactive systems of action by unifying data and AI into an agentic data cloud.

Building on its five-year partnership with the Qatari government, Google Cloud is closely collaborating with MCIT to drive a new phase of digital transformation centered on agentic AI. As government entities continue to leverage this framework to modernize operations, the newly launched MCIT Innovation Lab (iLab) offers developers, researchers, and enterprises in Qatar a highly accessible AI testing environment. The iLab features a fully equipped AI studio with multimodal capabilities and integrates directly with Gemini Enterprise to guide projects from proof of concept to full enterprise deployment.

National workforce skilling initiatives

To build the skilled workforce required for this expansion, Google Cloud and the Qatar Digital Academy (QDA) launched the Google Cloud National Skilling Program. The initiative will deliver over 50,000 new learning opportunities across Qatar by 2030, through a structured framework targeting three key groups: foundational AI training for the broader workforce, strategic development for executive leaders, and deep technical training for developers.

Qatari Organizations Accelerate Cloud and AI Adoption

Throughout the summit, major Qatari organizations shared updates on migrating core workloads to Google Cloud and implementing Gemini Enterprise:

. Telecommunications: Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar detailed their use of no-code AI agents to automate internal network management.

. Media and Sports: beIN MEDIA GROUP and Aspire Zone Foundation highlighted agentic AI implementations for processing live broadcasts and translating athletic telemetry.

. Public Sector: The Council of Ministers highlighted at the summit the deployment of a centralized data analytics infrastructure and Enterprise Data Lake for executive reporting, while Qatar Museums launched the Grand Prix Gaming Portal on Google Kubernetes Engine for interactive cultural heritage engagement.

. Education: Qatar University detailed its rollout of Gemini Enterprise to automate administrative governance and power its Spark AI Research Hub. Meanwhile, the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is leveraging Gemini Enterprise to prototype specialized AI agents that optimize energy, logistics, and healthcare workflows.

. Religious and Social Affairs: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) shared how AI tools are helping shorten media production cycles, streamline legal and HR inquiries, and assist Mosque Imams with verified religious content.

. Government Planning: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, alongside the National Planning Council, highlighted graph technology to enable dynamic workforce management and scenario forecasting.

“Google Cloud's open, full-stack AI platform is engineered to give organizations the core foundation they need to scale intelligent systems,” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq at Google Cloud.“By integrating Gemini Enterprise and investing in workforce development through our national skilling initiatives, organizations can embed cognitive taskforces directly into their primary workflows and operate within an open ecosystem built for the pace of AI innovation.”

The summit featured an extensive partner exhibition highlighting the growing regional cloud ecosystem, along with dedicated technical tracks, hands-on labs, and co-innovation workshops covering data engineering, security, and machine learning architectures.

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