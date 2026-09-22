Press Release: Fastercapital Backs A Rice Production Project Through Equitypilot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has added a rice production and processing startup to EquityPilot, the firm's execution-focused program designed to help early-stage ventures move from concept to... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cairo, Egypt & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has added a rice production and processing startup to EquityPilot, the firm's execution-focused program designed to help early-stage ventures move from concept to operational readiness. The startup aims to establish a factory that will produce multiple rice formats including Basmati, Egyptian, and risotto-style rice using a two-line production layout and integrated milling, drying, cooling, sorting, and packaging lines.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will begin by focusing on operational design, production-line sequencing, and supplier and equipment selection during the first 30–60 days to position the project for manufacturing readiness.

Why It Matters?

Demand for differentiated rice products and ready-to-package specialty grains is rising in regional and export markets. Processed rice products including reconstituted basmati and shaped rice formats are increasingly sought by retail brands and packers that need consistent grain shape, low broken-rate product, and varied pack sizes for multiple channels.

What the Startup Delivers?

The project plans a vertically integrated factory with two parallel production lines. Each line will include milling to grind broken rice into flour, blending and conditioning mixers, form-shaping manufacturing equipment, oven drying with electric/gas options, cooling systems, sorting stations, and a packaging line capable of multiple head-count weighing setups. Product SKUs are planned from 1 kg retail packs up to bulk formats to serve retail, export, and industrial packers.

Why Now?

Timing The combination of available raw-material streams (broken rice and white flour), rising regional demand for specialty rice SKUs, and accessible processing equipment makes this an appropriate window to move from feasibility to plant execution. The dual-line approach aims to allow simultaneous production of Basmati and Egyptian varieties while maintaining flexibility for other formats.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope

– Execution-focused operational planning and milestone definition

– Guidance on production-line configuration and vendor selection

– Connections to manufacturing and packaging ecosystem stakeholders

– Advice on early go-to-market and channel targeting

– Help preparing materials for fundraising and supplier negotiations

Program Plan First 30–60 Days

The initial work plan centers on validating the factory layout, confirming equipment specifications (grinders, mixers, ovens/dryers, coolers, sorters, and packaging heads), refining SKU mix, and mapping supplier and logistics options. FasterCapital will work with the founder team to set measurable 30–60 day milestones focused on procurement and pilot-line readiness.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital (linked), said:“We're excited to support the basmati rice production project through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.”

90-Day Outlook

Near-Term Roadmap Over the next 90 days the project aims to complete final equipment specifications, initiate vendor solicitations, select a pilot production line configuration, and advance permitting and site-preparation planning so that equipment procurement and installation can follow.

About UniNile

The startup is developing a production and processing facility focused on producing differentiated rice products, including Basmati, Egyptian, and risotto-style rice, across retail and bulk packaging formats. The factory design emphasizes two production lines to allow simultaneous SKUs and flexibility for contract packing customers. Founded by Amr Zin Elbeden Ebrhim Soliman.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.