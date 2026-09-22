Kodak Alaris And Mannai Information Technology Expand Strategic Partnership Into Saudi Arabia To Accelerate Intelligent Information Management And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The collaboration builds on the companies' successful partnership in Qatar, combining Kodak Alaris' intelligent capture and workflow automation expertise with Mannai's local market capabilities in the Kingdom. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 2026: Kodak Alaris, a global leader in intelligent document processing with an award-winning portfolio of document scanners, has expanded its partnership with Mannai Information Technology into Saudi Arabia, building on the companies' existing relationship in Qatar and bringing intelligent document processing, information capture and workflow automation solutions to customers across the Kingdom.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in digitalisation under Vision 2030, with both government and private sector organisations looking to automate processes, improve the way information is managed and make better use of business data.

Under the partnership, Kodak Alaris will bring its expertise in document scanning, intelligent capture, data extraction and workflow automation, supported by Mannai Information Technology KSA's local market presence, customer relationships and systems integration expertise.

The companies will focus on organisations managing large volumes of documents and data, where manual processes can slow operations and make information harder to access. Their combined solutions are designed to help customers capture and structure information more efficiently, improve data accuracy and integrate it into wider business workflows.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most important digital transformation markets in the region, and expanding our partnership with Mannai into the Kingdom is a significant milestone for Kodak Alaris,” said Elias Mouchantaf, Regional Business Director, MEA, Southern & Eastern Europe, APAC at Kodak Alaris.

“Our work together in Qatar has shown what the two companies can achieve. Mannai understands the local market and its customers, while we bring decades of experience in information capture and intelligent document processing. We now have an opportunity to take that experience into Saudi Arabia and help organisations get more value from their information.”

For Mannai, the agreement adds intelligent document processing and information management to its growing enterprise technology portfolio in Saudi Arabia. Mannai Information Technology KSA (MIT KSA) is headquartered in Riyadh and works with customers across digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure and enterprise technology.

“Saudi Arabia is moving at an exceptional pace, and we are seeing organisations across sectors rethink how they use technology, data and automation,” said Maged Mohamed, Senior Vice President at Mannai Information Technology KSA.

“Our partnership with Kodak Alaris gives customers access to proven information capture and management technology backed by local expertise and integration support. More importantly, it addresses a very practical challenge for businesses today: how to turn large volumes of information into data they can actually use. We see a strong opportunity for this in the Saudi market.”

The partnership also comes at a time when the growing use of AI and automation is placing greater importance on the quality of the data feeding those systems. Information held across documents, files and other sources needs to be accurately captured and structured before it can become useful to automated processes and AI applications.

Kodak Alaris' technology addresses this critical first stage of the information journey, transforming physical and digital information into structured, high-quality data that can flow into business systems, automated processes and workflows.

Mannai will provide the local customer engagement, implementation and integration expertise needed to deploy these technologies within Saudi organisations.

The Saudi expansion is the latest step in the relationship between Kodak Alaris and Mannai and extends a partnership already established in Qatar into one of the region's fastest growing technology markets.

Photo Caption: Partnership signing

About Kodak Alaris:

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of information capture solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world empower its data with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning scanners, software and services are available worldwide through our network of distribution partners.