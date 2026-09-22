Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Chair 'SWAGAT' Grievance Programme

CM to Chair 'SWAGAT' Grievance Redressal Programme

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair the monthly 'State SWAGAT' (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) online public grievance redressal programme on September 24, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to an official release, citizens wishing to present their grievances before the Chief Minister can submit their representations in person on Thursday between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Patel will personally attend the SWAGAT session on Thursday afternoon to hear the public representations and issue necessary directions to concerned departments for prompt redressal.

About the SWAGAT Initiative

The SWAGAT initiative was pioneered in 2003 under the guidance of then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Designed as a technology-driven governance platform to provide direct access between citizens and top administration, the State SWAGAT programme is organised on the fourth Thursday of every month.

New Healthcare Projects Inaugurated

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 317-bed state-of-the-art Transitional Hospital in Vyara, the headquarters of tribal Tapi district.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the new 800-bed hospital being developed as part of the UNM Medical College and General Hospital project under the PPP model in collaboration with the State Government. He visited and inspected the newly constructed UNM Hospital premises and its various state-of-the-art facilities and gathered information about them.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being organised across the country to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated public service, Chief Minister dedicated this ambitious healthcare project to the tribal and rural citizens of the region, aimed at improving the health and well-being of people in remote tribal areas. (ANI)

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