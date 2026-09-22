India Underscores Need For Comprehensive UNSC Reforms At NY Gathering

India Reiterates Call for UNSC Reforms

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George participated in a New York gathering concerning the Franco-Mexican Initiative, where he spotlighted the imperative for exhaustive overhauls of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The gathering was hosted in New York by the Foreign Ministers of France and Mexico.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George attended an event on Franco-Mexican Initiative organised by the FMs of France and Mexico in New York today. He emphasised India's well-established and consistent position on veto. He also underscored the urgent need to achieve comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council," the MEA posted on X. Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge attended an event on Franco-Mexican Initiative organized by the FMs of France and Mexico in New York today. He emphasized India's well established and consistent position on veto. He also underscored the urgent need to achieve comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council. - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2026

PM Modi and UN Chief Discuss Global Reforms

On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the vital importance of multilateralism alongside the pressing necessity to overhaul international institutions, including the UN Security Council, to accurately mirror modern-day global realities.

During their interaction conducted on the margins of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi and Guterres engaged in talks concerning diverse topics, encompassing active geopolitical conflicts, freedom of navigation principles, sustainable development goals, human-centric artificial intelligence, renewable energy milestones, and international food security.

"Had a wonderful meeting with UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres. Discussed multiple subjects including the ground covered in India's BRICS Presidency, India's commitment to strengthening multilateralism and the urgent need for UN reforms," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

As noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Guterres extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi regarding India steering the BRICS chairmanship on a fourth occasion. "Both leaders also underscored the significance of multilateralism and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities. PM Modi wished UNSG Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure," the MEA stated.

UN Readout on Modi-Guterres Meeting

Within an official readout detailing the encounter issued by the UN Secretary-General's secretariat, Guterres voiced deep appreciation for India's steadfast partnership alongside the United Nations. "The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed the priorities of India's presidency of the BRICS, including the need for multilateral institutions that clearly reflect the realities of the world in the 21st century," it mentioned.

The documentation added that the UN chief and Prime Minister Modi conducted comprehensive deliberations focusing on ongoing hostilities within the Middle East and Ukraine, evaluating their spillover effects on the worldwide economy, particularly concerning fertiliser and food supplies. "The Secretary-General reaffirmed the principle of freedom of navigation. The two leaders also had an exchange of views on the growing danger of lethal autonomous weapons," it added. (ANI)

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