U.S. ASIC Market Assessment 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles Of Faraday Technology Corp., ASIX Electronics Corp., Open Silicon, Vervesemi Microelectronics, Aion Silicon And Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, cloud and high-performance computing are driving demand for power-efficient custom ASICs, while domestic manufacturing and semi-custom designs offer new opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) market is forecast to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2031, up from USD 8.9 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 2.6%. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in artificial intelligence, generative AI, high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Hyperscale cloud providers, AI developers, and industrial technology companies are increasingly adopting custom ASIC solutions to improve power efficiency, processing performance, and workload optimization. Demand is particularly strong for AI accelerators, high-speed serializer/deserializer technologies, and advanced semiconductor packaging used in data centers and cloud computing environments.

AI and Accelerated Computing Drive US ASIC Market Growth

The growing complexity of AI and machine learning workloads is a major driver of ASIC market demand. Large-scale models require semiconductor platforms capable of delivering higher throughput, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency. Full-custom, standard-cell, semi-custom, and programmable ASIC solutions are consequently gaining adoption across data centers, automotive systems, industrial Internet of Things applications, healthcare technologies, networking infrastructure, defense platforms, and consumer electronics.

Data centers and cloud computing represent the leading application segment. Hyperscale operators continue to invest in custom silicon to support AI training, inference, networking, and high-performance computing. Full-custom ASICs remain prominent in performance-intensive environments, while semi-custom and programmable products offer more accessible options for organizations seeking workload optimization with lower non-recurring engineering costs.

Government Support Strengthens Domestic Semiconductor Production

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 is accelerating US semiconductor investment through more than USD 52 billion in subsidies and tax incentives. This support is encouraging domestic fabrication plant construction, expanding production capacity, and reducing exposure to geopolitical and supply chain risks associated with the concentration of advanced wafer fabrication in East Asia.

Greater domestic ASIC production is also strategically important for national security, defense, industrial systems, and high-performance computing. Continued public and private investment is expected to strengthen the United States semiconductor ecosystem while supporting research, manufacturing, and advanced process technology development.

Advanced Process Technologies Shape Market Opportunities

The US ASIC market includes mature process nodes of 22 nanometers and above, mid-range nodes between 10 and 16 nanometers, leading-edge nodes between 5 and 7 nanometers, and advanced nodes of 3 nanometers and below. Demand for 3-nanometer and smaller technologies is being driven primarily by AI accelerators and data center applications requiring high transistor density and reduced power consumption.

Market growth remains constrained by substantial capital requirements and increasing design complexity. Advanced fabrication plants can require investments exceeding USD 20 billion, limiting market entry and concentrating production among established foundries. High development and engineering costs may also restrict ASIC adoption among smaller businesses. Environmental and regulatory requirements, including restrictions on hazardous substances, add compliance considerations while encouraging more sustainable semiconductor designs.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive landscape includes integrated device manufacturers and fabless semiconductor design companies. Marvell is advancing infrastructure silicon and next-generation process platforms for hyperscale cloud providers, while Onsemi is expanding its position in power-efficient semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, and IoT applications. Competition is focused on speed to market, advanced-node capabilities, intellectual property portfolios, energy efficiency, and specialization in high-performance workloads.

The US ASIC market is expected to maintain steady expansion through 2031 as AI infrastructure, cloud computing, domestic semiconductor production, and advanced-node development attract continued investment. Strategic policy support and broader adoption across commercial and industrial applications will reinforce long-term market opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market segments, customer requirements, industry verticals, policies, and socioeconomic factors

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry strategies, and major industry developments

Evaluation of key market drivers, challenges, supply chain conditions, and future trends

Actionable recommendations supporting revenue growth and strategic decision-making Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations

Business Applications

Organizations use the report for market intelligence, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, geographic expansion, market entry planning, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, product development, and competitive benchmarking.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024, with 2025 as the base year and forecasts covering 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and emerging trends

Competitive strategies, market positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, product categories, applications, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, product portfolios, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. USA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Advanced Nodes

5.2.1. 3 nm and below

5.3. Leading-Edge Nodes

5.3.1. 5 nm

5.3.2. 7 nm

5.4. Mid-Range Nodes

5.4.1. 10 nm

5.4.2. 12 nm

5.4.3. 14 nm

5.4.4. 16 nm

5.5. Mature Nodes

5.5.1. 22 nm and above

6. USA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Full-Custom ASIC

6.3. Semi-Custom ASIC

6.3.1. Standard Cell-Based ASIC

6.3.2. Gate-Array Based ASIC

6.4. Programmable ASIC

6.5. Others

7. USA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Networking & Telecommunications

7.5. Data Centers & Cloud Computing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Industrial & IoT

7.8. Defense & Aerospace

7.9. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Faraday Technology Corporation

9.2. ASIX Electronics Corporation

9.3. IC'Alps

9.4. Tekmos Inc.

9.5. Marvell

9.6. Socionext Inc.

9.7. Open Silicon

9.8. Vervesemi Microelectronics

9.9. Aion Silicon

9.10. Alchip Technologies

9.11. Onsemi

9.12. Infineon Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900