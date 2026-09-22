Coast To Coast Hole In One Introduces Turnkey Hole-In-One Vehicle Prize Sponsorships For Auto Dealerships

New vehicle prize sponsorship solutions give dealerships a way to create memorable golf tournament promotions while protecting against the financial risk of a winning shot.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Coast to Coast Hole in One is highlighting its hole-in-one vehicle prize sponsorship solutions for auto dealerships looking to create more engaging promotions through local golf tournaments. The company provides insured prize coverage that allows dealerships to put a vehicle at the center of a tournament's featured par 3 without taking on the full financial risk if a registered golfer makes a qualifying hole-in-one.

A dealership-sponsored prize hole can turn a traditional tournament sponsorship into an interactive brand experience. Rather than appearing only on event materials, a featured vehicle can be displayed at the insured hole, giving golfers a chance to see the model up close while competing for the opportunity to win it.

For dealerships, the approach creates several promotional touchpoints before and during tournament day. A vehicle prize can be promoted ahead of the event, displayed prominently on the course, and associated with one of the tournament's most memorable challenges. Prize signs included with coverage can further identify the insured hole and sponsor.

“With the right coverage in place, a dealership can create an exciting prize hole that gets golfers talking, builds visibility around a featured vehicle, and makes the sponsorship more memorable.” - Spokesperson, Coast to Coast Hole in One

“Dealerships have an opportunity to make their sponsorship part of the tournament experience rather than simply putting their name on an event,” said a Coast to Coast Hole in One spokesperson.“A vehicle prize gives golfers something tangible to get excited about, while the insurance allows the dealership to create that excitement without taking on the full potential payout.”

The company's vehicle prize coverage is designed around the specific details of each tournament. Premiums are based on factors including the number of participating golfers, the yardage of the insured hole, and the value of the prize. This allows dealerships to select a prize and tournament structure that aligns with their promotional goals and budget rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Coast to Coast Hole in One also provides bonus hole-in-one prizes for additional par 3 holes at no additional cost, along with prize signs for the main and bonus prize holes. These additions can give sponsors more opportunities to create excitement across the course rather than concentrating all attention on a single location.

The company brings more than 60 combined years of hole-in-one insurance experience to its work with tournament directors, charities, organizations, and dealerships. Its coverage is underwritten by an“A” rated insurance company, while its team emphasizes personal support through phone, text, and email.

Vehicle prize promotions can be particularly useful for dealerships introducing a new model, supporting a charity tournament, strengthening community visibility, or looking for a sponsorship opportunity that gives golfers a reason to engage directly with the brand.

With its turnkey approach, Coast to Coast Hole in One aims to make the process of arranging an insured vehicle prize straightforward while helping dealerships create a tournament promotion players will remember.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One provides hole-in-one insurance for golf tournaments, charity events, corporate outings, fundraising events, and dealership promotions. With more than 60 combined years of industry experience, the company offers personalized service, flexible prize coverage, bonus prize opportunities, and nationwide support for tournament organizers and sponsors.

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