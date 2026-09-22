Isolutions And RUX Software Partner To Bring Embedded Payments To Invoice And Statement Delivery App For Business Central

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration connects automated customer communications with a secure, streamlined payment experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUX Software and iSolutions today announced a partnership that embeds iSolutions payment capabilities directly into RUX's Invoice and Statement Delivery application for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The combined solution brings customer communications and payment collection into a more connected accounts receivable workflow. Business Central users can automate the delivery of invoices while giving customers a secure and convenient way to pay.

“RUX and iSolutions share a commitment to helping Business Central users eliminate manual work,” said Ryan McBee, CEO of iSolutions.“By bringing automated communications and embedded payments together, we can help businesses simplify accounts receivable, improve the customer experience and get paid faster.”

RUX's Invoice and Statement Delivery app for Business Central helps businesses automate the distribution of invoices, credit memos, payment receipts, customer statements and supporting documentation. Documents can be emailed automatically when transactions are posted, sent through scheduled job queues or distributed individually and in bulk from centralized dashboards.

The solution also allows businesses the ability to schedule reminders for invoices approaching their due dates and send overdue notices at a defined cadence until payment is received. With iSolutions payment capabilities embedded into invoices, customers can move directly from receiving an invoice to securely submitting payment.

“Invoice and Statement Delivery is one of our most popular apps because it takes real manual work off our customers' plates,” explained Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX.“Embedding iSolutions payment capabilities truly makes it an end-to-end solution. Customers now have one connected path from sending an invoice to collecting on it, with less follow-up and faster access to their money.”

The embedded payment capabilities are available through RUX's Invoice and Statement Delivery application for supported Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central localizations.

Contact Information:

Sabrina Zimara

317-383-0048

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