Coast To Coast Hole In One Expands Risk-Free Prize Hole Coverage To Help Dealerships Reach Local Golfers

Vehicle prize coverage gives dealerships a practical way to turn local golf sponsorships into memorable community-facing promotions.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, Sep 22, 2026, ZEXPRWIRE - Coast to Coast Hole in One is highlighting its hole-in-one auto insurance solutions for dealerships seeking new ways to connect with local golfers through tournament sponsorships. By insuring a vehicle or other qualifying prize, the company helps dealerships create high-impact prize holes without taking on the full financial exposure of a potential winning shot.

For dealerships, the value of a golf tournament promotion extends beyond putting a logo on a sponsorship sign. A vehicle displayed at a featured par 3 can become a visible part of the tournament, giving players an opportunity to see the model while creating a memorable challenge associated with the dealership.

This can be especially useful for dealerships looking to strengthen their presence within the local community. Charity tournaments, corporate outings, fundraising events, and community golf promotions can put dealerships directly in front of golfers while allowing them to support an event that brings local participants together.

“Local golf tournaments give dealerships a chance to be visible in a setting where people are already gathering, connecting, and enjoying themselves,” said a Coast to Coast Hole in One spokesperson.“A vehicle prize makes that sponsorship more tangible. It gives golfers something to see and talk about while allowing the dealership to participate without carrying the full risk of the prize payout.”

The coverage can be structured around the specific tournament rather than applying a one-size-fits-all price. Premiums are based on factors including the number of golfers, the yardage of the insured hole, and the value of the prize. This allows dealerships to select a prize opportunity that aligns with the scale and budget of their promotion.

“By taking the uncertainty out of the potential prize payout, dealerships can focus on creating an experience that golfers will remember and associate with their brand.”

- Spokesperson, Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One also provides additional value across the course. Its hole-in-one packages include bonus prizes for additional par 3 holes at no additional cost, along with prize signs for the main and bonus prize holes when sufficient shipping time is provided. This gives a dealership-sponsored tournament more opportunities to create visible prize moments without requiring separate coverage for each bonus hole.

The company's approach also emphasizes personal service. Coast to Coast Hole in One says its team has more than 60 combined years of golf and hole-in-one industry experience and is available by phone, text, and email to help organizers through the process.

For dealerships, the result is a sponsorship opportunity built around more than visibility alone. A featured vehicle, insured prize, and designated tournament hole can give golfers a memorable reason to interact with the dealership's brand while supporting a local event.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One provides hole-in-one insurance for golf tournaments, charity events, corporate outings, fundraising events, and dealership promotions. The company offers insured prize packages, bonus hole-in-one prizes, prize signs, and personalized support, with more than 60 combined years of industry experience.

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