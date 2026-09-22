Honnas Veterinary Introduces A Self-Check Guide For Austin Pet Owners

Honnas Veterinary is releasing a short self-check list to help Austin pet owners decide when a visit is worth scheduling, built around the same questions its team asks during exams.

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A simple set of questions before the appointment

Texas, USA, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Honnas Veterinary, a female-owned veterinary practice in Austin, Texas, is publishing a self-check list for pet owners. The list is meant to be used at home, before a call to the clinic, so owners can organize what they have noticed and share it clearly with a doctor.

The practice built the list from the questions its veterinarians already ask new and returning patients. Dr. Cheri Honnas, founder of Honnas Veterinary, said the goal is to give owners a starting point rather than a diagnosis.

“Owners usually know something is different about their pet before they can put it into words,” Dr. Honnas said.“This list helps them organize what they are seeing so our team can act on it faster.”

What the self-check covers

The list is organized into four short sections:

Eating and drinking. Has the amount changed in either direction over the past week? Has the pet stopped finishing meals it used to eat without trouble?

Energy and movement. Is the pet resting more than usual? Is it slower to get up, reluctant to jump, or limping on and off?

Bathroom habits. Any change in frequency, color, or straining should be written down, including the day it started.

Coat, skin, and weight. Owners are asked to run a hand along the pet's back and sides. New lumps, bald patches, or a change in body shape are worth noting even if the pet seems otherwise fine.

Each section asks the owner to write down when the change started and whether it has gotten better, worse, or stayed the same. That timeline is often more useful to a veterinarian than a single description of symptoms.

Why the practice built it this way

Honnas Veterinary sees over 1,500 patients a month across a team of five doctors. That volume has shown the practice which details tend to matter most in an exam room and which ones owners often leave out until asked directly.

“We hear a lot of 'he's just been off lately,'” Dr. Honnas said.“That is a real observation, but it is not something we can act on right away. The self-check gives owners a way to turn 'off' into specifics.”

The clinic is Fear Free certified, and its staff apply Fear Free handling techniques during visits to help reduce stress for pets. The self-check list is meant to work alongside that approach: the more clearly an owner can describe what changed at home, the shorter and calmer the exam can be.

How the list will be used

Honnas Veterinary plans to make the self-check available to clients as a printed handout and as part of new patient materials. Owners can also use it on their own, whether or not they are due for a visit, as a way to keep a running record between checkups.

The practice is not positioning the list as a replacement for an exam. Instead, it is meant to make the conversation with a veterinarian more direct.

“None of this replaces a hands-on exam,” Dr. Honnas said.“But when an owner walks in with a clear timeline instead of a vague feeling, we can usually get to an answer faster. That matters for the pet and for the family.”

Availability

Honnas Veterinary offers free new patient exams for pet owners in the Austin area. The self-check list is part of the practice's broader effort to make veterinary care more accessible, alongside its existing scheduling and exam options.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Honnas Veterinary

Honnas Veterinary is a locally owned, female-owned veterinary practice in Austin, Texas, founded by Dr. Cheri Honnas in 2023. The practice has grown to a team of five veterinarians and sees more than 1,500 patients each month. Honnas Veterinary is Fear Free certified and offers wellness exams, vaccinations, surgery, dental care, diagnostics, and emergency treatment from its clinic in Austin.