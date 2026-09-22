Truelook's Construction Data Footprint Surpasses 5.5 Billion Images

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TrueLook has captured 5.5 billion images over two decades, building a growing foundation for the next era of jobsite intelligence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueLook announced that it has surpassed 5.5 billion construction images captured, a milestone 21 years in the making and one that reflects the scale of visual data flowing through the TrueLook platform.

Since 2005, TrueLook has helped construction teams view, document, and secure their jobsites, with always-on cameras capturing progress day after day. Over that time, the TrueLook platform has captured more than 5.5 billion images and streamed over 6 million hours of video across 26,000 projects in 19 countries, with thousands of active sites continuing to add to those numbers every day.

And 5.5 billion isn't a static number. TrueLook is currently capturing millions of new images every day, creating an ever-growing visual record of construction around the world.

Watch the numbers climb in real time at truelook.com/data

“Reaching 5.5 billion images is an exciting milestone, but the bigger story is what those images represent,” said Roger Yarrow, CEO of TrueLook.“Since 2005, we've had a view into thousands of jobsites and watched projects evolve from the ground up. That history gives us an incredible foundation to help construction teams not only see what's happening, but increasingly understand it.”

More Than a Milestone: A Foundation for What's Next

The scale of TrueLook's visual history isn't just measured in images. The average TrueLook project spans 399 days, while some cameras have remained on a single site for more than 5,000 days. That means TrueLook has captured how jobsites change over days, months, and even years.

That history creates context. What happened throughout the entire project is all captured in the visual record.

The opportunity now is to make that information more useful to the people managing construction.

As technology advances, jobsite imagery can do more than give teams something to view or reference. It can help teams find the information that matters faster, identify changes that deserve attention, and stay informed about what's happening across their projects.

For TrueLook, that means building on its core mission to help construction teams view, document, and secure their jobsites while finding new ways to turn the information captured every day into useful jobsite intelligence.

Reaching 5.5 billion images is a major milestone, but what matters most is what those images can help construction teams see, understand, and do next. In October, TrueLook will unveil a new generation of Jobsite Intelligence capabilities designed to give construction teams greater visibility and insight across their projects.

About TrueLook

For more than 20 years, TrueLook has helped construction teams improve visibility across the jobsite. Today, as a leading provider of intelligent jobsite visibility solutions, TrueLook supports thousands of customers across North America with connected cameras, live viewing, automated time-lapse, AI-powered analytics, and advanced monitoring capabilities that strengthen security, document progress, and provide clearer insight into jobsite activity from start to finish. Learn more at truelook.com.

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