Global Smart Pills Market Set For Expansion Through 2034 As Targeted Drug Delivery, Diagnostics And Digital Health Adoption Accelerate Worldwide

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Smart Pills Market Report by Application, Target Area, End Users, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart pills market is projected to reach US$ 8.06 billion by 2034, rising from US$ 4.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, demand for minimally invasive diagnostic technologies, and integration of ingestible medical devices with digital healthcare platforms.

Smart pills incorporate cameras, sensors, wireless communication components, and other electronic technologies to capture images, measure physiological parameters, support patient monitoring, and transmit clinical data. Capsule endoscopy remains one of the most established applications, enabling gastrointestinal visualization without conventional endoscopic intervention.

Gastrointestinal Disease Burden Supports Market Growth

The increasing incidence of Crohn's disease, colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and other digestive conditions is strengthening demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. United European Gastroenterology estimates that more than 332 million people in Europe are living with a digestive disorder, highlighting the need for timely diagnosis and effective disease management.

Smart capsule endoscopy can improve gastrointestinal assessment while eliminating the need for sedation in many procedures. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, aging populations, dietary changes, and the rising burden of chronic digestive diseases are expected to increase adoption across hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Technologies

Healthcare providers and patients increasingly favor diagnostic methods that reduce discomfort, procedural complications, hospitalization, and recovery time. Smart pills support this transition by providing real-time or near-real-time clinical information through ingestible platforms. Continued improvements in imaging quality, battery performance, sensor accuracy, and wireless data transmission are expanding the clinical value of these devices.

In January 2024, AnX Robotica announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for NaviCam ProScan, an artificial intelligence-assisted reading tool developed to support the review of small-intestine capsule endoscopy images from adults with suspected small-intestinal bleeding. The clearance reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving image analysis and clinical workflows.

Digital Healthcare Integration Expands Applications

Integration with remote patient monitoring systems and digital health platforms is broadening the potential of smart pill technology. In addition to capsule endoscopy, manufacturers and research institutions are developing ingestible devices for physiological monitoring, targeted drug delivery, medication management, and gastrointestinal function assessment.

In January 2025, the FDA approved CapsoCam Plus from CapsoVision for pediatric patients aged two years and older. The expanded indication provides clinicians with another non-invasive capsule endoscopy option for pediatric gastrointestinal assessment.

Market Challenges

High device and procedure costs remain a significant barrier, particularly in developing healthcare markets. Miniaturized cameras, sensors, wireless components, data platforms, and specialized image-analysis requirements contribute to the overall cost of smart pill procedures. Limited reimbursement and the need for trained healthcare professionals may also restrict access.

Regulatory and safety requirements represent an additional challenge. Ingestible medical devices must undergo extensive clinical evaluation to demonstrate safety, reliability, and efficacy. Potential complications, including capsule retention in patients with gastrointestinal strictures or other underlying conditions, require careful patient selection and clinical oversight. Lengthy approval processes may also delay commercialization and increase product development costs.

Application and Target-Area Outlook

Capsule endoscopy is expected to remain a leading application within the smart pills market, supported by its use in identifying gastrointestinal bleeding, tumors, ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, and small-intestine abnormalities. Patient monitoring and drug delivery applications are also anticipated to gain momentum as sensor technology and controlled-release systems advance.

By target area, the market covers the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. Esophageal smart pills can support pH and pressure monitoring, while gastric devices may measure pH, temperature, pressure, and transit patterns. Small- and large-intestine applications are benefiting from improvements in image resolution, localization, battery life, and artificial intelligence-assisted image interpretation.

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Drive Adoption

Hospitals represent a major end-user segment because of their advanced infrastructure, specialist availability, and ability to manage complex gastrointestinal cases. Smart pills can support earlier disease detection, enhance diagnostic workflows, and reduce reliance on more invasive procedures.

Diagnostic centers are also increasing their use of capsule endoscopy and physiological monitoring systems. Their focus on specialized testing, outpatient care, preventive screening, and accessible diagnostic services is expected to strengthen smart pill adoption. Research institutes remain important contributors to the development of next-generation ingestible sensors and drug delivery technologies.

Regional Smart Pills Market Outlook

North America is positioned as a prominent market due to its developed healthcare infrastructure, strong medical technology sector, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic systems. In March 2024, researchers at the California Institute of Technology reported progress on a location-aware smart pill that uses magnetic fields to determine its position within the gastrointestinal tract, demonstrating the potential for more precise monitoring and diagnosis.

Europe is benefiting from increasing gastrointestinal disease prevalence, established healthcare systems, and rising investment in minimally invasive diagnostics. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are among the key national markets covered in the regional outlook.

Asia-Pacific is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia. In India, urbanization, changing dietary patterns, greater awareness of preventive care, and expansion of hospitals and diagnostic centers are supporting demand for advanced gastrointestinal diagnostics.

The Middle East and Africa market is also developing as governments increase healthcare expenditure and invest in modern hospitals and diagnostic facilities. Saudi Arabia is advancing research into ingestible drug delivery systems, including a multi-compartment capsule developed through collaboration between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the University of California, San Diego.

Smart Pills Market Segmentation

By Application:



Capsule Endoscopy

Patient Monitoring Drug Delivery

By Target Area:



Esophagus

Stomach

Small Intestine Large Intestine

By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes Other End Users

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global smart pills market includes established medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations. Competitive strategies are focused on regulatory approvals, product development, artificial intelligence integration, clinical partnerships, improved sensor performance, and geographic expansion.

Companies covered in the market analysis include Check-Cap Ltd., General Electric Company, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. The competitive assessment examines company overviews, key executives, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

As healthcare systems prioritize early diagnosis, patient-centered care, and minimally invasive procedures, smart pills are expected to become increasingly important across gastrointestinal imaging, physiological monitoring, and targeted drug delivery. Continued innovation, broader reimbursement, and improved accessibility will be critical to realizing the market's projected growth through 2034.

Key Attributes

