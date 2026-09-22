United States Wedding Services Market 2026-2034: Digital Booking, Personalization And Premium Experiences Unlock New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Wedding Services Market Report by Product, Booking, Services, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States wedding services market is projected to grow from US$62.74 billion in 2025 to US$105.82 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.98% from 2026 to 2034. Rising disposable incomes, demand for personalized celebrations, growth in destination weddings, and the expanding influence of social media are expected to support sustained market expansion.

United States Wedding Services Market Overview

Couples across the United States are allocating more of their budgets to customized, experience-led weddings featuring distinctive venues, curated catering, premium decor, professional photography, videography, entertainment, transportation, and bridal styling. Multi-day celebrations and culturally tailored ceremonies are also creating opportunities for wedding planners and specialized vendors.

Digital transformation is reshaping how couples research, compare, and book wedding services. Online marketplaces, virtual consultations, wedding websites, planning applications, vendor reviews, and social media platforms have improved access to service providers. These technologies also enable vendors to strengthen visibility, streamline communication, and offer more personalized customer experiences.

Key Wedding Services Market Growth Drivers

Demand for Personalized and Experiential Weddings: Modern couples increasingly want weddings that reflect their personalities, cultural backgrounds, and shared interests. This preference is increasing spending on themed venues, customized decor, curated menus, interactive entertainment, and immersive guest experiences. Destination ceremonies, welcome parties, rehearsal dinners, and post-wedding gatherings are further expanding demand across planning, catering, design, accommodation, and entertainment services.

Social Media and Digital Platform Influence: Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and other digital channels continue to shape wedding trends and consumer expectations. Visually distinctive events and shareable content are supporting demand for professional photographers, videographers, stylists, florists, and designers. Online ratings and reviews are also increasing transparency and encouraging vendors to improve service quality, presentation, and responsiveness.

Growth of Destination and Multi-Day Weddings: Couples are increasingly selecting coastal destinations, vineyards, resorts, ranches, and culturally significant locations for extended wedding celebrations. These events require coordinated travel, accommodation, catering, logistics, entertainment, and event management, generating higher-value opportunities for vendors capable of delivering comprehensive service packages.

Market Challenges

Rising venue, catering, labor, decor, and operating costs remain a significant challenge for the U.S. wedding services industry. Inflation and economic uncertainty may encourage couples to reduce guest counts, prioritize essential services, select lower-cost venues, or postpone celebrations. Providers must balance affordability with service quality while protecting margins.

The market is also highly fragmented, with numerous independent vendors competing on price, reviews, reputation, and customer experience. Digital marketplaces have expanded vendors' reach but have also intensified competition. Wedding service companies must differentiate through specialization, reliable execution, transparent pricing, strong branding, and technology-enabled customer support.

Regional Market Highlights

California: California remains one of the largest state markets, supported by its diverse population, strong consumer spending, and broad selection of coastal venues, vineyards, luxury resorts, and outdoor locations. Entertainment and social media trends contribute to robust demand for premium planning, photography, decor, and styling services.

Texas: Texas benefits from population growth, economic expansion, cultural diversity, and comparatively accessible wedding costs. Austin, Dallas, and Houston offer urban, countryside, and ranch venues, supporting demand for catering, live entertainment, event planning, and destination wedding services.

New York: New York is a major market for luxury weddings, particularly in New York City. Iconic hotels, banquet halls, rooftops, and premium event spaces attract domestic and international couples seeking high-end planning, fashion styling, gourmet catering, photography, and entertainment.

Florida: Florida's climate, beaches, resorts, and tourism infrastructure make it a leading destination wedding market. Miami, Orlando, and Tampa support year-round demand for planners, caterers, photographers, decor specialists, and outdoor event coordinators.

Recent Industry Developments



In July 2024, The Knot Worldwide announced major platform upgrades for The Knot and WeddingWire. The enhancements focused on lead quality, vendor storefront visibility, business insights, and booking opportunities. AI-powered photo selection and automated review summaries were introduced to improve vendor marketing, while free and lower-cost advertising options were planned to broaden provider access. In September 2023, Zola launched the Zola Baby application for iPhone users after receiving more than 500 requests for a dedicated baby registry. The platform offers curated products, services, and experiences through partnerships with providers including Tinyhood, Boram, and Stocked, extending Zola's technology-led registry ecosystem.

United States Wedding Services Market Segmentation

By Product:



Local weddings Destination weddings

By Booking Channel:



Online Offline

By Service:



Catering services

Decoration services

Entertainment and music

Videography and photography services

Wedding planning services Other services

Geographic Coverage

The market analysis covers California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and the rest of the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment examines company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Leading participants in the United States wedding services market include:



XO Group Inc.

Zola, Inc.

The Knot Worldwide Inc.

Bodas.net

Luxe Atlanta Events

Bustle Events

Mae&Co Creative

Amaretto Sour Marcy Blum Associates

Continued investment in digital booking, vendor discovery, artificial intelligence, personalized planning, and premium guest experiences is expected to shape the future of the United States wedding services market. Providers that combine creative differentiation with transparent pricing, operational reliability, and effective digital engagement will be well positioned to capture growth through 2034.

Key Attributes

