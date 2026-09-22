Singapore Recommerce Market 2026-2030: Poised For Growth As Circular Shopping Expands Across Channels, Categories And Consumer Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore's recommerce sector is expanding, creating opportunities in C2C and B2C resale, trade-ins, rentals and refurbished goods across mobile, web and social platforms

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore's recommerce market is projected to grow by 14.5% year over year to reach US$2.37 billion in 2026, supported by rising demand for resale, rental, refurbished, and certified pre-owned products. The market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% between 2021 and 2025, demonstrating strong momentum across consumer and business-led resale channels.

Growth is expected to remain robust through the end of the decade. The Singapore recommerce market is forecast to achieve a CAGR of 12.3% from 2026 to 2030, increasing from US$2.07 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.77 billion by 2030. Expanding digital adoption, changing consumer purchasing patterns, retailer trade-in initiatives, and broader acceptance of pre-owned products are contributing to the market's development.

A new data-centric report provides detailed analysis of Singapore recommerce market trends, growth opportunities, competitive risks, consumer behaviour, and investment prospects. Featuring more than 60 country-level key performance indicators, 40 tables, and 60 charts, the report examines historical and forecast performance from 2021 to 2030.

Comprehensive Singapore Recommerce Market Analysis

The report evaluates gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, and market share trends. It also assesses the market across peer-to-peer resale, business-led platforms, and retailer-operated trade-in and buyback programs.

Market forecasts are provided for the following sectors:



Retail shopping

Home improvement Other sectors

Product category analysis covers:



Apparel and accessories

Consumer electronics

Home appliances

Home decor and essentials

Books, toys, and hobbies

Automotive parts and accessories

Sports and fitness equipment Other product categories

The Singapore recommerce market is further segmented by consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer channels, along with retailer trade-in and buyback programs. Sales model coverage includes resale, rental, refurbishment, and certified pre-owned products.

Digital Platforms, Devices, and Payment Trends

The report analyzes website-based, app-based, and social media-driven resale activity. It also compares generalist marketplaces with vertical-specific recommerce platforms, providing insight into the digital channels and business models shaping competition in Singapore.

Device-level analysis examines mobile and desktop activity, including Android and iOS usage. Geographic penetration is assessed across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, enabling organizations to evaluate variations in adoption and transaction activity.

Payment instrument coverage includes:



Credit and debit cards

Bank transfers

Prepaid cards

Digital and mobile wallets

Other digital payment methods Cash payments

Consumer and Competitive Intelligence

The research provides market share analysis of leading recommerce companies and evaluates competitive positioning across platforms, categories, and channels. Consumer segmentation includes age group, income level, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed, seller professionalization, and city tier.

The report's historical and forecast datasets enable businesses to assess transaction behaviour, monetization patterns, category performance, and evolving platform preferences. It also highlights how consumer engagement has shifted across mobile applications, websites, and social media platforms.

Key Benefits for Businesses and Investors



Growth and innovation insights: Assess the development of resale, rental, refurbishment, and certified pre-owned business models between 2021 and 2030.

Market sizing: Use gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value data to evaluate market scale and commercial potential.

Competitive benchmarking: Compare leading recommerce companies, category positions, market shares, and platform strategies.

Channel intelligence: Track performance across consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and retailer-led trade-in channels.

Consumer segmentation: Identify demand patterns by age, income, gender, location, product condition, and purchasing preferences. Strategic planning: Evaluate emerging business opportunities, investment priorities, risks, and market entry considerations through 2030.

The analysis is based on established industry research practices and a proprietary analytics platform. Its structured forecasts and market intelligence provide businesses, investors, retailers, marketplaces, and industry participants with an independent view of Singapore's rapidly expanding recommerce sector.

For more information about this report visit

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