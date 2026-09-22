John Snow Labs Announces 2026 Applied AI Summit Program Focused On Proving AI Works

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 50 free sessions will explore how practitioners test, validate, and monitor AI systems, including three open source contributions to the MedHELM project

LEWES, Del., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the program and speaker lineup for the Applied AI Summit, taking place October 13-15 online. Now in its seventh year, the free conference brings applied data scientists, engineers, researchers and enterprise leaders together to share what they have learned putting AI into production, and one major theme has surfaced: show your work.

"When we opened the call for papers this year, more than 50 sessions and 15 keynotes focused on how their organizations test, validate, and monitor AI systems that are already running," said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. "Applied AI teams are spending their time proving their AI works, is safe and reliable, and that it aligns with organizational values and rules. We heard participants loud and clear, and we built the entire program around it."

The Program

Day 1: Applied Generative AI – Sessions cover evaluation and observability for production agents, enforceable data contracts for freshness and lineage, turning generative models into reliable system components, multilingual model safety, real-time feature pipelines, and zero-trust patterns for agents that can spend money.

Day 2: Applied Healthcare AI – Sessions cover clinical benchmarks, governed longitudinal patient records, audit-ready evidence pipelines for MedTech, risk-adjustment audit workflows, and governance for medical device software that changes after deployment.

Day 3: Applied AI Governance – Sessions cover independent bias audits, medical AI red teaming, continuous risk reassessment, production drift monitoring, detection of AI-native attacks, responsible AI release gates, and how fundamental rights impact assessments under the EU AI Act.

The Speakers

Since inception, the event has focused on applied AI, so the program and speakers reflect the work that is happening in practice, not in theory. Speakers come from Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, ServiceNow and ThoughtSpot in enterprise software; Capital One, BlackRock, Guardian Life, Raymond James and Finance of America in financial services; Expedia, Wayfair and Zendesk in retail and e-commerce; SiriusXM in media; General Motors in automotive; Genentech, Takeda and Hologic in life sciences and medical devices; and the Mayo Clinic, Stanford Health Care, Sheba Medical Center and Fred Hutch Cancer Center in healthcare delivery and research.

Real Open-Source Contributions

The summit has always covered open-source software, and this year, three keynotes report contributions to MedHELM, the open evaluation project for medical AI.



Nigam Shah, Chief Data Scientist at Stanford Health Care, presents the extension of MedHELM from single-turn scoring to agentic evaluation with tool use, through the HealthAdminBench and PhysicianBench benchmarks.

David Talby, CEO at John Snow Labs, presents PacificMed, 70+ benchmarks contributed to MedHELM that cover bias, fairness, safety and reliability, derived from a register of 201 legal and regulatory instruments to identify failure points a system does not meet. Emily Xue, Head of Enterprise AI at Scale AI, presents CliniCARE-Bench alongside the contribution model that enables other organizations to add datasets and benchmarks to MedHELM while keeping patient-linked material private and preventing benchmark contamination.



The Applied AI Summit is designed for practitioners and emphasizes technical depth, open knowledge sharing, and lessons from production deployments. The virtual event is free to attend worldwide and all sessions will be available on demand for two weeks following the conference. Register here.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journey Intelligence Platform, John Snow Labs' award-winning medical AI software powers the world's leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

John Snow Labs

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