Canada Advanced Battery Market Report: Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's integrated, low-carbon battery supply chain is creating opportunities in mineral processing, EV cells, grid storage, recycling and next-generation technologies

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Advanced Battery Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada advanced battery market is forecast to expand from USD 5.2 billion in 2026 to USD 8.8 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%. Growth is being supported by electric vehicle mandates, critical mineral investment, utility-scale energy storage deployment and major commitments to domestic battery manufacturing.

Canada is transitioning from a critical minerals exporter into an integrated participant in the North American battery supply chain. Federal policy, clean technology incentives and foreign direct investment are accelerating development across mineral extraction, processing, cathode active material production, battery cell manufacturing and energy storage systems.

The country's competitive position is reinforced by substantial lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite resources, as well as a low-carbon electricity grid and proximity to established automotive manufacturing centres. These advantages are helping Canada attract global battery and automotive companies seeking secure, lower-carbon and regionally integrated supply chains.

Electric Vehicle Policy Drives Battery Demand

The federal Electric Vehicle Availability Standard is a major catalyst for the Canadian advanced battery market. The regulation targets 20% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2026, increasing to 100% by 2035. This framework is expected to create sustained demand for lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs while encouraging automotive manufacturers to secure Canadian and USMCA-compliant supply.

Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy is also supporting upstream and midstream investment. Federal programmes and the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit are helping advance mining, refining and battery material projects in Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, and other resource-rich regions. Projects such as the North American Lithium operation and the POSCO Future M-General Motors cathode active material facility in Becancour are strengthening domestic processing capacity.

Grid-scale battery energy storage represents another important growth opportunity. Renewable energy integration, peak management and provincial decarbonisation initiatives are increasing procurement of utility-scale battery energy storage systems in Ontario, Quebec and other provinces. This trend is diversifying demand beyond electric vehicles and supporting lithium-ion, flow battery and other long-duration storage technologies.

Supply Chain Constraints and Investment Risks

Despite the positive outlook, limited midstream processing capacity remains a significant near-term challenge. Canada has substantial mineral resources, but battery-grade refining and processing infrastructure must expand rapidly to meet the requirements of planned cell manufacturing facilities. Until additional capacity becomes operational, manufacturers may continue to depend on imported processed materials.

Critical mineral price volatility also creates commercial uncertainty for battery producers, automotive manufacturers and investors. Fluctuations in lithium, nickel and cobalt prices can affect battery pack costs and electric vehicle competitiveness. Long distances between extraction sites, processing facilities and manufacturing clusters add logistical complexity to Canada's mineral-to-battery supply chain.

Technology and Application Outlook

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain the leading market share across automotive and stationary storage applications. Nickel-rich NMC chemistry remains important for long-range electric vehicles, while lithium iron phosphate technology is gaining adoption in energy storage projects prioritising cycle life and durability.

Solid-state batteries represent a strategically important next-generation opportunity, supported by Canadian research institutions and domestic technology companies. Flow batteries are positioned for long-duration utility applications, while sodium-ion technology continues to attract interest as an emerging option for stationary energy storage.

Cells with capacities above 200 Ah are projected to record strong growth due to battery electric vehicle production and utility-scale energy storage deployment. Automotive applications will continue to lead the market by value, followed by energy storage systems. Additional demand will come from consumer electronics, industrial equipment, medical technology, aerospace and defence.

Competitive Landscape

Large-scale investment is reshaping Canada's advanced battery manufacturing sector. PowerCo SE, the battery subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, is developing a St. Thomas, Ontario gigafactory with planned annual capacity of up to 90 GWh. The facility is expected to use Canadian critical minerals and clean electricity to support North American electric vehicle production.

NextStar Energy, the Stellantis and LG Energy Solution joint venture in Windsor, Ontario, is establishing cell and module production aligned with Stellantis manufacturing operations. The POSCO Future M and General Motors facility in Becancour is strengthening the midstream supply chain through domestic cathode active material production.

Canadian companies including EVLO Energy Storage, Electrovaya, Nano One Materials and Lion Electric contribute capabilities in utility-scale storage, specialty batteries, battery material innovation and electric commercial vehicles. Broader electricity infrastructure investment, including Hitachi Energy's announced CAD 270 million expansion in Varennes, Quebec, is also expected to support rising demand from electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and industrial electrification.

Strategic Outlook

The Canada advanced battery market is positioned for policy-supported growth through 2031. Priorities for industry participants will include expanding battery-grade material processing, developing recycling and circular supply chains, managing mineral price exposure and improving logistics between mining regions and manufacturing centres.

Key Benefits of the Report



Market analysis across technologies, applications, capacity segments, regions and customer groups

Assessment of growth drivers, policy developments, supply chain risks and emerging trends

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, investments and market strategies

Revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis to support market entry and expansion decisions Strategic recommendations for manufacturers, investors, startups, consultants and research institutions

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market barriers, regulations and supply chain developments

Competitive positioning, company strategies and market share evaluation

Segment and regional revenue forecasts Company profiles covering products, financial performance and key developments

The report supports opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment, regulatory analysis, product development and competitive benchmarking across Canada's rapidly evolving advanced battery industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CANADA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-ion Batteries

5.3. Lead-acid Batteries

5.4. Solid-state Batteries

5.5. Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

5.6. Flow Batteries

5.7. Sodium-ion Batteries

5.8. Others

6. CANADA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY CAPACITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Low Capacity (< 50 Ah)

6.3. Medium Capacity (50-200 Ah)

6.4. High Capacity (>200 Ah)

7. CANADA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY MATERIAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cathode Material

7.3. Anode Material

7.4. Others

8. CANADA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.2.1. Electric Vehicles

8.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3. Energy Storage Systems

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Commercial & Industrial

8.3.3. Utility-scale

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Industrial

8.5.1. Motive Power

8.5.2. Stationary

8.6. Medical

8.7. Aerospace & Defense

8.8. Others

9. CANADA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. OEM

9.3. Aftermarket

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

11.2. Electrovaya Inc.

11.3. Nano One Materials Corp.

11.4. Lion Electric Co.

11.5. LG Energy Solution Ltd.

11.6. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

11.7. Tesla, Inc.

11.8. EnerSys

11.9. BYD Company Limited

11.10. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

12. APPENDIX

12.1. Currency

12.2. Assumptions

12.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

12.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

12.5. Research Methodology

12.6. Abbreviations

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