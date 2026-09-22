The 8Th APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting Held In Nanjing, Investing In People Becomes A Shared Action Across Asia-Pacific

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 8th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting

NANJING, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting was held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, on Sept. 21. The meeting adopted the Joint Statement of the 8th APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting (Nanjing Statement), with participants agreeing to work together to modernize human resources development and contribute to building a stronger Asia-Pacific community. The statement put forward six policy recommendations on employment and called on APEC economies to strengthen lifelong vocational skills training systems, making "investing in people" a shared action across the Asia-Pacific region.

Why was Nanjing chosen to host such a high-level multilateral meeting? The ancient capital, with a history spanning six dynasties, has made "investing in people" part of everyday life. Nanjing is home to 54 universities and 103 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. The city has also entered the global top 100 for science and technology talent competitiveness. In its latest talent policies released this year, Nanjing expanded support to workers in emerging forms of employment, including food delivery riders and livestreaming hosts. From leading scientists to frontline workers, the city is creating opportunities for people from all walks of life to realize their potential.

Austrian entrepreneur Vitaly Ignatovich visited several Chinese cities before choosing Nanjing as the place to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. The city's solid technological foundation, vibrant entrepreneurial environment and vast Chinese market, he said, have made the development of new products "twice as effective with half the effort."

Nanjing is demonstrating how talent and the city can grow and thrive together, sending a clear message to the Asia-Pacific: it is not only a place where talent can put down roots, but also a hub where innovation is transformed into practical outcomes and international cooperation comes together.

The adoption of the Nanjing Statement is not an end in itself. Through the meeting, Nanjing looks forward to forging stronger ties with innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world, creating opportunities for mutual growth and success.

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