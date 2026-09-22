Cyabra Recognized As The AI-Powered Enterprise Solution Of The Year By The 2026 Tech Ascension Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry accolade highlights Cyabra's technical innovation, commercial momentum, and market leadership in protecting organizations against AI-driven manipulation and narrative threats

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced it has been recognized as the AI-powered Enterprise Solution of the Year by the 2026 Tech Ascension Awards.

“The pace of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation is extraordinary, but Cyabra distinguished itself by turning technical innovation into practical value,” said David Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of the Tech Ascension Awards.“Cyabra addresses meaningful industry challenges with a differentiated approach and demonstrated business impact. It represents the kind of purposeful innovation that is shaping the future of AI.”

The 2026 Tech Ascension Awards attracted an unprecedented number of submissions from companies competing across enterprise AI, agentic automation and small-business technology categories. This record participation reflects the rapid growth of the AI industry and the accelerating pace at which organizations are bringing advanced capabilities to market.

“We view being named AI-powered Enterprise Solution of the Year by the Tech Ascension Awards as validation of our team's commitment to turning complex AI technology into a vital defense capability for global organizations,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyabra.“As generative AI makes digital manipulation faster, cheaper, and harder to spot, enterprise and public sector leaders need decision-grade intelligence to safeguard trust. We believe this recognition reflects our ongoing momentum as we scale our platform to protect the world's leading brands and sovereign entities.”

This achievement builds on Cyabra's recent recognition as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, in which Gartner, Inc. formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time1.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize companies whose innovative technologies solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension Award recipients rise above crowded consumer and enterprise technology sectors and receive validation from an independent awards program. Applicants are evaluated based on technological innovation and uniqueness, market research, analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies, demonstrated performance results and competitive differentiation. The awards recognize leaders across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, DevOps, big data and other technology categories. For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that the award is validation of its team's commitment to turning complex AI technology into a vital defense capability for global organizations, that Cyabra represents purposeful innovation that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and its belief that this recognition reflects its ongoing momentum as it scales its platform to protect the world's leading brands and sovereign entities. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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1 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.