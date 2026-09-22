Katie Meyers, S.V.P, Client Experience Officer, Recognized As One Of The Girl Scouts Of The Jersey Shore Phenomenal Women Under 40

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank S.V.P., Client Experience Officer, Katie Meyers has been recognized as a 2026 Phenomenal Woman Under 40 by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. The recognition celebrates women who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

As a member of Manasquan Bank's leadership team, Katie oversees the bank's client experience strategy and Client Care Center, helping foster a culture centered on exceptional service for clients and colleagues. Her career began as a Bank Teller, and over the past decade, she has embraced opportunities across multiple roles and departments, continuously pursuing professional growth and new challenges.

Katie's commitment to community service extends beyond her professional responsibilities. She has developed and led financial literacy workshops for Girl Scouts, students with diverse learning needs, and other community organizations, helping participants build confidence in managing their financial futures. She also volunteers throughout the community, has served on nonprofit boards, and enjoys mentoring others.

After graduating from Kean University, Katie earned her master's degree from Monmouth University and is currently enrolled in the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a Certified Customer Experience Professional and was previously recognized as an NJBankers Emerging Leaders Rising Star.

“On behalf of Manasquan Bank, we congratulate Katie on this well-deserved recognition,” said James Vaccaro, President, Chair, & CEO.“Katie's dedication to leadership, lifelong learning, and financial empowerment reflects the values we strive to uphold at Manasquan Bank. Her commitment to supporting women and young people in our community makes her an outstanding representative of the Bank.”

For more information about Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore's Phenomenal Women Under 40 recognition, visit .

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit

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