Europe Commercial Drone Market Outlook 2026-2034: Autonomous Systems, Advanced Platforms And Expanding Industry Applications Create New Growth Opportunities Across Key Countries
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Commercial Drone Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share
6.1 By Weight
6.2 By System
6.3 By Product
6.4 By Mode of Operation
6.5 By Application
6.6 By End Use
6.7 By Countries
7. Weight
7.1 < 2 Kg
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 7.2 2 Kg-25 Kg
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.3 7.3 25 Kg-150 Kg
7.3.1 Market Analysis
7.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
8. System
8.1 Hardware
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9. Product
9.1 Fixed Wing
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Rotary Blade
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Hybrid
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Mode of Operation
10.1 Remotely Operated
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Semi-Autonomous
10.2.1 Market Analysis
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Autonomous
10.3.1 Market Analysis
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
11. Application
11.1 Filming and Photography
11.1.1 Market Analysis
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Inspection and Maintenance
11.2.1 Market Analysis
11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Mapping and Surveying
11.3.1 Market Analysis
11.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Precision Agriculture
11.4.1 Market Analysis
11.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Surveillance and Monitoring
11.5.1 Market Analysis
11.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Market Analysis
11.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12. End Use
12.1 Agriculture
12.1.1 Market Analysis
12.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Delivery and Logistics
12.2.1 Market Analysis
12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Energy
12.3.1 Market Analysis
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Media and Entertainment
12.4.1 Market Analysis
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Real Estate and Construction
12.5.1 Market Analysis
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6 Security and Law Enforcement
12.6.1 Market Analysis
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7 Others
12.7.1 Market Analysis
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13. Countries
13.1 France
13.1.1 Market Analysis
13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Germany
13.2.1 Market Analysis
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Italy
13.3.1 Market Analysis
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Spain
13.4.1 Market Analysis
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 United Kingdom
13.5.1 Market Analysis
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6 Belgium
13.6.1 Market Analysis
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7 Netherlands
13.7.1 Market Analysis
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8 Russia
13.8.1 Market Analysis
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.9 Poland
13.9.1 Market Analysis
13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.10 Greece
13.10.1 Market Analysis
13.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.11 Norway
13.11.1 Market Analysis
13.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.12 Romania
13.12.1 Market Analysis
13.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.13 Portugal
13.13.1 Market Analysis
13.13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.14 Rest of Europe
13.14.1 Market Analysis
13.14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14. Porter's Five Analysis
14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.3 Degree of Rivalry
14.4 Threat of New Entrants
14.5 Threat of Substitutes
15. SWOT Analysis
15.1 Strength
15.2 Weakness
15.3 Opportunity
15.4 Threat
16. Company Analysis
16.1 Aeronavics Ltd.
16.1.1 Overview
16.1.2 Key Persons
16.1.3 Recent Development
16.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.1.5 Revenue
16.2 AeroVironment Inc.
16.2.1 Overview
16.2.2 Key Persons
16.2.3 Recent Development
16.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.2.5 Revenue
16.3 Autel Robotics
16.3.1 Overview
16.3.2 Key Persons
16.3.3 Recent Development
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Revenue
16.4 Delair
16.4.1 Overview
16.4.2 Key Persons
16.4.3 Recent Development
16.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.4.5 Revenue
16.5 Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company)
16.5.1 Overview
16.5.2 Key Persons
16.5.3 Recent Development
16.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.5.5 Revenue
16.6 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.
16.6.1 Overview
16.6.2 Key Persons
16.6.3 Recent Development
16.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.6.5 Revenue
16.7 PrecisionHawk Inc.
16.7.1 Overview
16.7.2 Key Persons
16.7.3 Recent Development
16.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.7.5 Revenue
16.8 SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys)
16.8.1 Overview
16.8.2 Key Persons
16.8.3 Recent Development
16.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.8.5 Revenue
16.9 Skydio Inc.
16.9.1 Overview
16.9.2 Key Persons
16.9.3 Recent Development
16.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.9.5 Revenue
16.10 Yuneec International
16.10.1 Overview
16.10.2 Key Persons
16.10.3 Recent Development
16.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.10.5 Revenue
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