Cloudastructure Expands Into Industrial And Supply Chain Security, Deepening Relationship With Global Commercial Real Estate Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion demonstrates the portability of Cloudastructure's AI-powered security platform across large enterprise real estate portfolios

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced its expansion into the industrial and supply chain security market, marking the Company's entry into a new enterprise vertical beyond its established multifamily business. The expansion is anchored by a deepening relationship with one of the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firms and further demonstrates Cloudastructure's strategy of growing alongside large enterprise customers as their security needs evolve.

The customer's portfolio spans office, industrial, retail and logistics properties nationwide. Cloudastructure's footprint across the portfolio has more than doubled this year, expanding beyond its original multifamily deployments into industrial and logistics assets, including its first industrial warehouse supporting mission-critical supply chain operations. The customer had previously utilized another remote guarding provider at the site before selecting Cloudastructure's AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform based on its ability to proactively deter incidents while reducing total cost of ownership.

Industrial warehouses present an ideal application for AI-powered remote guarding, combining expansive perimeters, high-value inventory and limited onsite personnel. These characteristics make proactive detection and intervention significantly more valuable than traditional surveillance systems designed primarily to record incidents after they occur. Industry losses from cargo and warehouse incidents were estimated at $725 million in 2025, a 60% increase over the prior year,1 with 41% of incidents occurring while goods were in storage rather than in transit.2 These trends continue to drive demand for intelligent security platforms capable of preventing incidents in real time rather than simply documenting them.

"Customers are no longer buying cameras. They're buying deterrence. They want to prevent incidents before they happen, reduce operating costs and improve security across their portfolios," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. "We built our platform as a cloud-native solution from day one so we can deliver those outcomes across multifamily, industrial and other enterprise environments without changing the underlying technology."

Mr. McCormick continued, "This deployment represents much more than another site. It reflects our ability to grow alongside our enterprise customers as their security needs evolve. Expanding into industrial and logistics within one of the world's largest commercial real estate portfolios validates our land-and-expand strategy and reinforces our belief that the same cloud-native platform can solve security challenges across virtually any enterprise real estate environment."

Industrial and supply chain security is the Company's newest enterprise vertical alongside multifamily and commercial real estate. Cloudastructure now supports nine sites across this customer's portfolio, up from five at the start of the year. Across its deployments, the Company maintains a 98% deterrence rate against criminal activity and customer retention of approximately 99%. Management believes these results demonstrate the scalability of the Company's platform and support additional expansion opportunities across large enterprise real estate portfolios.

[1] Verisk CargoNet, 2025 Cargo Theft Report: cargonet.com/news-and-events/cargonet-in-the-media/2025-theft-trends

[2] Trade Risk Guaranty, U.S. Domestic Cargo Theft - 2024 Trends: traderiskguaranty.com/trgpeak/u-s-domestic-cargo-theft-rise-2024

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

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Cloudastructure, Inc.

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