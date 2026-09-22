Logile Ushers In The Next Era Of Retail Workforce Planning With AI-Powered Long-Term Staff Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groundbreaking new capability operationalizes HR with Agentic AI, enabling retailers to anticipate workforce capacity, skill and hiring needs months before they impact store execution

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced Long-Term Staff Planning, a transformative new capability within its Connected Workforce Platform that enables retailers to look six, nine and twelve months ahead, anticipate workforce needs and take action before workforce gaps reach the schedule.

Long-Term Staff Planning represents a fundamental shift in how retailers plan and prepare their workforce. Building on Logile's leadership in connected, demand-driven labor planning, Long-Term Staff Planning extends that foundation further into the future, connecting demand and work requirements with workforce capacity, skills and hiring decisions months ahead.

For decades, retail labor planning has operated across two very different horizons. Annual labor planning establishes high-level budgets and workforce assumptions, while workforce management focuses primarily on the final weeks leading up to execution. The critical planning period between those horizons has largely remained disconnected.

As a result, retailers may discover capacity, availability and skill gaps only when their options have become limited. By the final few weeks, or even the week of execution, the available responses often come down to overtime, last-minute schedule changes, manager coverage, rushed recruiting or simply operating short.

The challenge is compounded by a tighter labor market, rising labor costs and persistent frontline turnover, creating a costly cycle of recruiting, onboarding, training and replacement.

Logile Long-Term Staff Planning changes that equation by operationalizing HR with Agentic AI

By combining Logile's AI-powered demand forecasting, detailed labor modeling and workforce data, Long-Term Staff Planning connects future demand to the actual work stores will need to perform, down to 15-minute, task-level requirements. Agentic AI identifies emerging capacity, availability and skill gaps and proactively recommends actions, giving HR and Operations time to make better workforce decisions before those gaps become execution problems.

The result is a continuous planning process connecting annual labor planning, workforce strategy, skills development, recruiting and future scheduling rather than treating them as separate decisions.

From Annual Planning to Continuous Workforce Readiness

Long-Term Staff Planning enables retailers to:



Advance annual and strategic workforce planning: Move beyond broad headcount assumptions by translating future business demand into the roles, skills, hours and workforce mix stores will actually require.

Seasonal and peak readiness: Identify workforce requirements for holidays, promotions, seasonal demand and other predictable peaks months in advance.

Anticipate workforce change and risk: Account for attrition trends, planned absences, hiring, seasonality and other factors that can change future workforce supply.

Unlock cross-department and cross-store capacity: Surface associate availability, preferred hours, qualifications and mobility to identify existing capacity across departments, dayparts and nearby stores before adding headcount.

Cross-train and build future skills: Identify skill gaps early enough to cross-train associates, strengthen internal talent pipelines and create development and career opportunities that can support retention. Target the right hiring: Focus recruiting on the specific roles, skills, locations, timing and workforce mix gaps that cannot be addressed through existing capacity, mobility or employee development.

“For the first time, retailers can see workforce challenges developing months before they land in the schedule,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile.“Annual planning should not end with a labor budget, and workforce gaps should not first become visible when a schedule is being built. Retailers need a continuous connection between future demand, the work that demand creates, and the people and skills required to execute it.”

Mishra continued,“Think of it as giving Operations and HR a crystal ball into future workforce needs, grounded in real demand, real work and real workforce data. Agentic AI gives HR, Operations and store leaders something they rarely have today: time to solve the workforce problem before it becomes a store execution problem.”

Operationalizing HR with Agentic AI

Long-Term Staff Planning brings HR, Operations and workforce planning together in a shared operating model. Instead of handing HR a generalized request to“hire more people,” retailers can identify which roles are needed, which skills are required, where capacity will be needed, how much is needed and when it must be available.

Agentic AI then turns those workforce signals into proactive recommendations, helping retailers determine whether to use existing capacity, develop skills, deploy talent across departments or stores, or begin targeted recruiting.

A New Way to Interact with Workforce Planning

Long-Term Staff Planning also reimagines how users interact with workforce planning technology. Rather than requiring planners and HR leaders to navigate traditional screens, reports and dashboards to find answers, Logile combines rich visual planning tools with an Agentic AI-powered conversational experience.

Better for Associates. Better for Managers. Better for the Business.

Associates can gain greater access to desired hours, opportunities across departments and stores, cross-training and internal career development. Managers gain earlier visibility into workforce risks and Agentic AI-powered recommendations to address capacity and skill gaps before they disrupt execution.

For retailers, the opportunity is to create a more resilient workforce while reducing last-minute labor interventions, improving utilization of existing talent and aligning recruiting and development investments more closely with future business demand.

By connecting long-range demand, precise labor requirements, workforce capacity, skills and Agentic AI-driven recommendations in one continuous process, Logile Long-Term Staff Planning extends workforce management beyond scheduling. It enables retailers to anticipate, prepare and act months before workforce needs become workforce problems.

Logile Long-Term Staff Planning is currently in early adoption and is expected to begin production deployment in Q1 2027.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com.

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Idea Grove, on behalf of Logile

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