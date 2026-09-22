Source Logistics Broadens Next Gen Customer Portal, Strengthens Real-Time Operational Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New customer portal updates unify supply chain data to provide customers with instant operational clarity and traceability

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics (“Source”), a third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider, is expanding its Next Gen Customer Portal to offer enhanced self-service and near-real-time visibility. The updated platform covers inventory, orders, inbound activity, shipments, documents, and photos, while continuously introducing new capabilities that further extend its reach.

Customer feedback shaped this expansion, the market now demands faster, more direct answers covering order activity, inventory levels, inbound activity and shipment status. The customer portal delivers exactly that, giving customers service access and cutting the manual reporting and back-and-forth email that quick answers once required.

"Customers weren't short on data. They had more of it than they knew what to do with, spread across warehouse systems, spreadsheets and email threads," said Bart Bullard, CTO at Source Logistics. "A customer shouldn't have to know which system runs a warehouse just to get a straight answer. Our new customer portal solves this by unifying that fragmented data into a single, cohesive view, allowing customers to get the answers they need instantly."

The Next Gen Customer Portal offers near-real-time visibility by linking directly to Source's operational systems via APIs, messaging, and database replication. Instead of a single-system portal, Source built an integration layer that unifies its new WMS and legacy platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience. For instance, the updated Inventory Details screen now displays both allocated inventory and the specific orders claiming it, allowing customers to find answers without contacting a representative.

Currently, more than 50% of Source's customer base utilizes the portal, a figure tied to the site-by-site WMS migration timeline. The self-service platform unifies inventory, orders, inbound activity, shipments, documents, and photos, allowing customers to independently perform routine lookups without needing customer service support.

According to Source, the portal connects the data to systems it doesn't own. Target sources include enterprise resource planning systems, transportation management platforms, e-commerce systems, carriers and other supply chain technology. Configurable notifications complement that data and flag customers' most important operational events.

"The goal isn't replacing those systems. It's connecting them," Bullard said. "That shifts the conversation. Rather than 'here's what Source's services show you,' customers now hear 'Source can help connect your logistics operation's technology, systems and data.'"

Source is also actively integrating artificial intelligence into its roadmap, moving beyond simple data display to actively helping customers interpret their operational insights and proactively take the next step. The company is advancing toward this AI goal through a strategic four-stage progression: visibility, integration, intelligence, and action.

For more information about Source Logistics' technology solutions and the enhanced Next Gen Customer Portal, visit .

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

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