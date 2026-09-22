Rently Introduces Z-Wave Long Range Smart Home Lineup Designed To Cut Multifamily Deployment Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New hub, smart lock and thermostat unveiled at Rently Summit 2026 as the company marks 15 years; beta begins January 2027

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rently, the resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, introduced a new line of Z-Wave Long Range smart home products built to make smart home deployment practical at the multifamily scale. The lineup was unveiled at Rently Summit 2026, held Sept. 14–16 in Santa Monica, California.

The lineup includes the Rently Hub 4 Long Range, the Rently Smart Bolt Armor MDL and the Rently Long Range Thermostat. Together, the products address three challenges that can make smart home deployment difficult at the multifamily scale: per-unit hardware costs, multifamily lock requirements and network reliability across large buildings.

“Smart home technology has already proven its value in multifamily. The challenge has been making the economics and the deployment model work across hundreds or thousands of units,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently.“With Long Range, we can reduce the amount of hardware operators need to deploy and maintain and create a more reliable foundation for the smart home. That makes the technology much more practical to scale across existing communities and new developments.”

A New Deployment Model for Large Buildings

Z-Wave Long Range offers stronger wall penetration than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so one hub can cover an entire floor rather than one hub in every unit. With fewer devices installed per property, installation runs shorter and there is less hardware to monitor and maintain.

Rently Hub 4 Long Range

A gateway certified for Z-Wave Long Range that connects and manages smart home devices across an entire floor from a single install point.



Supports up to 25 units per hub

Estimated to reduce upfront capital expenditures by approximately 30%

Cellular connectivity with Wi-Fi fallback and battery backup Backward compatible with non-Long Range standard Z-Wave devices (operating as standard range)



Rently Smart Bolt Armor MDL

A clutch-based smart deadbolt designed for multifamily properties and retrofit installations.



Manually driven latch better accommodates warped door frames common in older buildings, where motor-driven deadbolts often fail to fully extend

ADA-compliant, with a UL fire rating of up to three hours and an estimated two-year battery life Supports code, fob, Bluetooth and Rently app entry, with native integration into Rently's Self-Guided Touring platform and support for leading property management systems



Rently Long Range Thermostat

A connected thermostat that gives property teams remote control over temperatures in vacant units while giving residents greater control over home comfort and energy use.



Remote temperature management in vacant units, helping prevent frozen pipes and reduce cooling costs

Proactive HVAC alerts that can help identify potential maintenance issues earlier Resident controls for temperature and energy use



Fifteen Years of Rental Technology

The announcement comes as Rently marks its 15th anniversary. Rently Summit 2026 featured a“Crystal Anniversary” theme centered on strength, transparency and clarity, with programming that looked back at the company's development since 2011 and ahead to its roadmap.

"Fifteen years ago, Rently started with self-guided touring and a simple goal of using technology to make renting easier," said Lackner. "Since then, we've continued to build around the needs of renters and property operators, expanding across smart home and access technology, along with leasing automation and AI. As we look to the next 15 years, our focus is on pushing the technology forward in ways that help our customers operate more efficiently and deliver a better renter experience at scale."

Rently plans to begin beta testing the Long Range products in January 2027. Multifamily operators can register interest at .

About Rently

Rently is a resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, helping optimize every stage of the rental journey-including listing properties, streamlining leasing processes with self-guided tours and smart access, and improving resident living experiences through smart home technology. From enhanced security and greater operational efficiency to increased occupancy and NOI, Rently provides tailored solutions that support operators' goals from a single, unified platform. To learn more, visit use.rently.com.

Media Contact

Idea Grove on behalf of Rently

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