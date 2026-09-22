Jilian Empowers Great Wall Motor's Complete Vehicle Supporting Engineering In Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Wall Motor's local production in Brazil began in August 2021, when the company took over a former Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemápolis, São Paulo State. In August 2025, the facility was officially completed and commenced operations. More recently, Great Wall Motor announced plans to construct a new factory in Espírito Santo State. As Great Wall continues to deepen its localization strategy in Brazil, the demand for supporting infrastructure upgrades has grown accordingly.

Leveraging years of industrial engineering expertise across the Americas, Jilian Construction has successfully secured the contract for the auxiliary facility procurement and installation project at Great Wall Motor Brazil's factory. The project covers the renovation of utility systems for the welding and final assembly workshops, delivering integrated MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) support to strengthen the hardware foundation of Great Wall's modern vehicle production base and advance the automaker's high-level global expansion.

The project focuses on utility system upgrades for Great Wall's two core workshops - welding and final assembly - covering approximately 24,700 square meters and encompassing integrated procurement, installation, and commissioning of all professional systems.

Cross-border automotive factory renovation involves multi-disciplinary coordination and dual compliance with both Chinese and Brazilian construction standards. Jilian implemented comprehensive management measures, fully aligning with Brazilian building codes and EHS safety management requirements. Throughout construction, the company enforced a "sample-first" approach, real-time measurement and verification, and process inspection protocols to mitigate common cross-border risks including compliance, schedule, and quality concerns.









To address objective challenges such as the South American rainy season and seasonal labor fluctuations, Jilian pre-positioned construction personnel and backup power generation equipment. Multiple work fronts were established to advance simultaneously - cabinet installation, pipeline routing, and other critical activities - while a contractual mechanism was put in place to manage personnel shortfalls. Through meticulous schedule management, the workshop renovation will be completed on time to meet Great Wall's production line commissioning milestones.









With nearshoring trends intensifying across North and South America, Chinese vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers are accelerating their expansion into Brazil and Mexico to circumvent trade barriers and serve the American end market more efficiently.

Since establishing its presence in the Americas, Jilian Construction has set up direct local offices and resident construction teams in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. The company has successfully delivered general contracting projects for dozens of mid-to-large manufacturing enterprises - including Supering Lighting, Yusei Holdings, Sailun Tire, BMW, JENMOUR, and AUX - covering the full chain of factory civil works, cleanroom construction, MEP installation, production line support, and warehouse engineering.

Looking ahead, Jilian will continue to deepen its localized engineering service capabilities in the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico, keeping pace with the global expansion of leading automakers such as Great Wall Motor, and accompanying more Chinese manufacturing enterprises to establish roots in the Americas through standardized, compliant, and integrated industrial construction services.

About Jilian Construction:

Jilian Construction, a subsidiary of Jilian Group, is a service provider for smart factory construction, offering-one stop services for construction projects. Its business scope spans across 158 countries globally, including Southeast Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It has undertaken multiple engineering service projects in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, USA, Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Serbia, Hungary, and others, becoming a recognized overseas construction engineering partner by Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Contact Person: harriet.wang

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at