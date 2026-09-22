Mdaudit To Collaborate With Healthcare Finance Leaders During NAHRI's Revenue Integrity Leadership Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The exclusive event takes place during the 2026 NAHRI Revenue Integrity Symposium, September 24-26 in Savannah, GA

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDaudit, an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide, is a Gold Sponsor of the 2026 NAHRI Revenue Integrity Symposium and will participate in the Revenue Integrity Leadership Exchange. The Exchange is an exclusive event that connects high-level healthcare revenue managers and directors to share advanced approaches to compliance, billing, and reimbursement. The sponsorship and participation reflect MDaudit's commitment to collaborating with healthcare finance leaders on innovations that help them navigate intense regulatory scrutiny and growing financial pressure.

Representing MDaudit at the Leadership Exchange, hosted by the NAHRI Leadership Council, are Hal Walsh, Vice President, Customer Acquisition + Channels, and Heather Caliden, Vice President, Growth. The pair will engage directly with the decision-makers shaping the future of healthcare compliance and reimbursement. As part of its engagement with the Leadership Exchange, MDaudit will also host an Executive Revenue Integrity Working Session with healthcare finance leaders to explore revenue cycle roadblocks and how greater visibility can help eliminate them.

“Healthcare organizations are navigating a complex landscape of increasing payer audit volumes, rising denial numbers, and complex regulatory programs,” said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh.“Partnering with NAHRI on the Symposium and Leadership Exchange creates a unique opportunity to sit at the table with some of the healthcare finance industry's most progressive leaders to hear firsthand their live operational bottlenecks; valuable information that helps us continue redefining revenue integrity by creating innovative AI-powered solutions that minimize billing risks, prevent denials, and maximize enterprise-wide revenue retention across functions.”

The collaboration, which includes exhibiting at the conference in Booth #27, allows MDaudit to co-innovate with the NAHRI community on how best to provide real-time insights, analytics, and automation tools revenue teams need to connect operational audit data directly to corporate strategic value. Through its flagship revenue cycle management suite grounded in meaningful AI, MDaudit empowers leading hospital networks and physician groups to shift from reactive compliance workflows to the proactive, continuous risk-monitoring infrastructures they need to thrive in today's complex environment.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence - enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at .

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