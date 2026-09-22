Hot Bagels Are Headed To The North Star State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PopUp Bagels is making its Minnesota debut in Minneapolis, bringing its signature Hot Bagels to 10 new shops across the Midwest









MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand known for its signature Grip, Rip and Dip® experience, is headed to Minnesota with the debut of its first location in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood at 107 3rd Avenue North.

The“Not Famous but Known®” bagel brand serves its signature bagels hot from the oven and whole, made to be ripped apart and dipped into schmear. Centering the experience around the bagel itself, the brand puts a fresh spin on a beloved tradition, creating a simple, communal experience that's as craveable as it is distinctive.

Founded by Adam Goldberg in his Connecticut backyard in 2021, PopUp Bagels has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the bagel category. Having found a receptive audience among Midwesterners in Chicago, with an Ohio debut in Cleveland coming soon, the brand is excited to head north and make a home in Minneapolis. Led by Minnesota partner Dan Daquisto of Hustle & Dough, PopUp Bagels will bring its signature whole bagels, rotating schmear releases and unexpected collaborations to the region, continuing to build a devoted following by reimagining the classic bagel through its signature Grip, Rip and Dip® experience.

“At the heart of PopUp Bagels is a simple idea: great bagels are meant to be shared,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels.“The Midwest has quickly become an important part of PopUp's community, and Minnesota marks an exciting next chapter for the brand in the region. We're proud to bring our hot-from-the-oven bagels, creative schmears and signature Grip, Rip and Dip® experience to Minnesota as we continue building a presence in communities across the country.”

The Minnesota expansion will bring PopUp Bagels' community-first philosophy to a new market, with 10 locations planned across the region. Each shop will offer the brand's signature experience, centered bagels served hot from the oven and designed to be shared.

“From the first time we experienced PopUp Bagels, we knew there was something special about the simplicity of the concept and the energy it creates around great food,” said Dan Daquisto of Hustle & Dough.“Minneapolis has that famous Minnesota Nice spirit, along with an incredible food culture and a genuine appreciation for bringing people together, making the Twin Cities a natural fit for PopUp. We're excited to introduce the brand to Minnesota in the North Loop and create a place where hot bagels can become part of the everyday moments, traditions and celebrations that make this community so special.”

The Minnesota shops will offer walk-in ordering, advance pickup, and catering, while staying true to the brand's core philosophy: serving high-quality bagels hot from the oven and designed to be shared.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT HUSTLE & DOUGH

Founded in 2026 by Minnesota natives and longtime friends and business partners Dan Daquisto and Alex Smereczniak, Hustle & Dough was established to bring PopUp Bagels to the communities they grew up in. The duo brings more than a decade of experience building businesses together, including venture-backed technology companies in the franchising space. Hustle & Dough is focused on thoughtfully expanding PopUp Bagels throughout the Midwest while preserving the brand's energy, hospitality and community-driven experience. The company holds development rights for 10 PopUp Bagels locations across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and portions of Western Wisconsin, with initial development focused primarily in Minnesota.

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