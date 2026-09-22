Porch Light Health And CBHC Expand Access To Methadone Treatment In Northern Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New medication units in Fort Collins and Greeley bring methadone treatment into existing Porch Light Health outpatient addiction clinics

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As drug overdose deaths continue to rise across Colorado, Porch Light Health and Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) are expanding access to opioid use disorder treatment with the opening of two new CBHC medication units in Fort Collins and Greeley.

The Fort Collins medication unit, located within Porch Light Health's clinic at 702 W. Drake Rd. Building D, is now open. And services are also now available in Greeley at Porch Light Health's clinic at 8223 W 20th St.

The new medication units will allow CBHC to provide methadone treatment at the same locations where Porch Light Health already offers comprehensive outpatient addiction care. Patients will have convenient access to the full spectrum of FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder-methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone-along with counseling, behavioral health and psychiatric care, infectious disease treatment and other medical support.

Porch Light Health acquired CBHC, a licensed opioid treatment program specializing in methadone treatment, in 2025. CBHC continues to operate under its established name as part of the Porch Light Health family. Its medication units in Fort Collins and Greeley extend the services of CBHC's opioid treatment program into two existing Porch Light Health clinics.

“People living with opioid use disorder deserve access to the medication and support that best fit their individual needs,” said Joy Mercer, BA, CAS, Program Director at CBHC.“By bringing methadone treatment into Porch Light Health's Fort Collins and Greeley clinics, we can offer more treatment options closer to home-and help patients receive coordinated care in one familiar, welcoming setting.”

The expansion comes as drug overdose deaths are again rising in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 1,765 people died from drug overdoses in 2025-a 10% increase from 2024 and approximately 65% more than in 2019. The continuing toll underscores the need for timely, convenient access to evidence-based treatment, including the full range of medications available for opioid use disorder.

Methadone is an evidence-based medication for opioid use disorder that reduces withdrawal symptoms and cravings and helps people remain engaged in treatment. As federally regulated medication units, the Fort Collins and Greeley locations will provide methadone dosing under CBHC's licensed opioid treatment program, while their co-location with Porch Light Health will allow patients to access additional addiction and behavioral health services in one place.

Both locations will offer low-barrier outpatient care in a respectful, judgment-free environment. Walk-ins are welcome, and same-day intake and dosing will be available whenever possible. The programs will accept Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare, and staff will help patients understand their coverage and available payment options.

For treatment information or to schedule an appointment, call (303) 885-4774 or visit comprehensivebhc.com.

About Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center is a licensed opioid treatment program specializing in evidence-based methadone treatment for opioid use disorder. CBHC also provides counseling, mental health support, medication management and connections to community resources. CBHC is part of the Porch Light Health family and operates clinics and medication units in Central and Northern Colorado.

About Porch Light Health

Porch Light Health provides low-barrier, high-access outpatient treatment for substance use disorders and related medical conditions at more than 60 locations across Colorado and New Mexico. Services include medications for addiction treatment, behavioral health and psychiatric care, infectious disease treatment, and lab services. Porch Light Health serves people with opioid, alcohol, stimulant, sedative, nicotine, cannabis and other substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders.

Media contact:

Jen Marnowski

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