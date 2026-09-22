Data Center Air Handling Units Market To Reach USD 6.70 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 9.0% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Growth is driven by rapid data center expansion, rising rack power densities, AI/HPC workloads, and increasing demand for energy-efficient thermal management.

Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 4.00 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032): USD 6.70 Billion

CAGR (2026–2032): 9.0%

Largest Region: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: North America - CAGR of 10.8%

Leading Type: AHUs integrated with chilled water systems - 38.3% share in 2025

Leading Capacity: ≥50,001 M3/H

Largest Data Center Type: Hyperscale - 38.8% share in 2025 Key Players: Vertiv Group Corp., Johnson Controls, STULZ, Carrier, Daikin Industries, Samsung Electronics, Systemair, Swegon, Munters, Trane, and Mitsubishi Electric.

Why This Market Matters

The rapid expansion of AI, cloud computing, ML, HPC, and hyperscale infrastructure is increasing server rack densities and thermal loads. This is driving demand for high-capacity AHUs capable of maintaining precise airflow, temperature, humidity, and air quality in mission-critical data centers.

Market Overview

Data center AHUs are essential components of thermal management infrastructure. Modern systems increasingly incorporate chilled-water integration, EC fans, variable air volume controls, IoT-enabled monitoring, automation, and smart airflow management.

The market is also evolving toward hybrid cooling architectures, where AHUs work alongside liquid cooling systems to manage facility-level environmental conditions.

Analyst Perspective

The growing adoption of AI-ready infrastructure is creating demand for high-capacity, energy-efficient, intelligent, and modular AHUs. At the same time, increasing adoption of direct-to-chip and immersion cooling creates a restraint for conventional air-based cooling.

This is encouraging AHU manufacturers to develop systems designed for hybrid cooling environments, higher rack densities, and intelligent thermal management.

Speak to Our Analyst - Get Custom Insights:

Segment Analysis

By Type - Chilled Water Systems Lead

AHUs integrated with chilled water systems accounted for 38.3% of the market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their leading position.

Their high cooling efficiency, scalability, and reliability make them particularly suitable for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

By Capacity - ≥50,001 M3/H Leads

The ≥50,001 M3/H capacity segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period, reflecting the increasing need for high-capacity cooling solutions in large-scale data centers.

By Data Center Type - Hyperscale Leads

Hyperscale data centers accounted for 38.8% of the market in 2025. Expansion by cloud service providers and AI infrastructure operators is driving demand for high-performance AHUs capable of supporting large server populations and higher heat loads.

Regional Analysis

North America - Largest & Fastest-Growing Region

North America is projected to remain the largest market and is also the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2026–2032.

Strong hyperscale and colocation development, AI infrastructure investments, and increasing adoption of advanced cooling technologies are supporting regional growth.

Key Industry Trends



AI & HPC: Higher rack densities are increasing thermal management requirements.

Hybrid Cooling: AHUs are increasingly integrated with liquid-cooling technologies.

Smart AHUs: IoT monitoring, automation, EC fans, and predictive maintenance are gaining importance.

Energy Efficiency: Data center operators are prioritizing efficient airflow management and lower cooling energy consumption. Modular Infrastructure: Modular and prefabricated AHUs can support faster data center deployment.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Rapid expansion of the data center market

Growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable cooling Increasing server rack power density

Key Restraints



Growing adoption of liquid cooling for high-density computing High capital investment and lifecycle costs

Key Opportunities



Hybrid cooling architectures for AI-ready data centers Retrofit and modernization of legacy cooling infrastructure

Key Challenge

Integration of multiple cooling technologies within hybrid architectures.

Competitive Landscape

The market features global HVAC and data center thermal-management companies with broad product portfolios and strong data center expertise.

Key Players



Vertiv Group Corp.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

STULZ GmbH

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Systemair AB

Swegon Group AB

Munters Group AB

Trane

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics

Trox SE

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. (Modine) AAON

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 6.70 billion opportunity by 2032 highlights the growing role of advanced AHUs in data center thermal management.

As AI, hyperscale computing, and high-density workloads continue to reshape data center infrastructure, opportunities are increasingly centered on high-capacity chilled-water AHUs, intelligent airflow management, energy efficiency, modular systems, and hybrid cooling architectures.

Related Reports

Air Handling Units Market

Cooling Tower Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: