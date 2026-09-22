Europe Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Report (2026-2033) Featuring Profiles Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva, Sartorius, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co., Lonza Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's cell therapy sector is shifting to closed, automated systems, creating opportunities in AI monitoring, modular scale-up, CAR-T/ATMP production and decentralized manufacturing

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Scale, Workflow, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 19.9% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rising advanced therapy medicinal product development, expanding cell therapy clinical research, increased biopharmaceutical manufacturing investment and stricter requirements for sterile, traceable and compliant production.

Cell therapy manufacturing across Europe continues to shift from manual, open and labor-intensive processes toward automated, closed and digitally connected platforms. This transition is helping manufacturers address contamination risks, operator dependency, batch variability and scalability constraints. Integrated systems increasingly support cell separation, expansion, washing, formulation, fill-finish and cryopreservation within controlled manufacturing environments.

Biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, hospitals, academic centers and pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in technologies that reduce manual intervention while improving cell yield, viability, consistency and process monitoring. Demand is also increasing for modular platforms, single-use systems, digital batch records, artificial intelligence-enabled process analytics and decentralized manufacturing solutions for autologous and allogeneic therapies.

Type Outlook

By type, the Europe automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is segmented into Non Stem Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy. Non Stem Cell Therapy led the market in 2025 and is expected to retain its dominant position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 636.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Stem Cell Therapy is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2026 to 2033.

Growth in the Non Stem Cell Therapy segment is supported by the expanding development of CAR-T, T-cell receptor, natural killer cell and other engineered cellular therapies. These programs require reliable closed processing across isolation, activation, modification, expansion, washing and final formulation. Stem Cell Therapy demand is being strengthened by research in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, musculoskeletal conditions, cardiovascular repair and inflammatory diseases.

Scale Outlook

Based on scale, the market is divided into Pre-Commercial / R&D Scale and Commercial Scale. Pre-Commercial / R&D Scale dominated in 2025 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 809.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. Commercial Scale is expected to record a CAGR of 20.4% during 2026-2033.

Europe's extensive network of academic medical centers, biotechnology startups and clinical-stage advanced therapy programs continues to support demand for research and pre-commercial systems. Commercial-scale adoption is also accelerating as therapies progress toward regulatory approval and broader patient access. Manufacturers and CDMOs are prioritizing throughput, process standardization, electronic documentation, GMP compliance and reduced labor dependency when expanding production capacity.

Workflow Outlook

The market is segmented by workflow into Separation, Expansion, Apheresis, Fill-Finish, Cryopreservation and Other Workflow. Separation remains a leading area of investment because cell purity, viability and process consistency directly influence manufacturing performance. Expansion systems are also gaining adoption as developers pursue controlled, scalable production for both personalized and donor-derived therapies.

Demand across apheresis, fill-finish and cryopreservation is being supported by the growth of end-to-end cell therapy manufacturing networks. Additional workflows include washing, formulation, buffer exchange, in-process sampling and quality control preparation. Vendors are increasingly integrating these functions to reduce transfers between systems and support more standardized manufacturing.

Country Outlook

Germany led the European market in 2025 and is expected to remain the largest country market through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 244.9 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 18.4%. The UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9%, while France is forecast to register a CAGR of 20.7% from 2026 to 2033.

Germany benefits from a strong biopharmaceutical manufacturing base, advanced therapy research capabilities and a GMP-focused production environment. Growth in the UK is supported by established cell and gene therapy infrastructure, clinical research activity and investment in modular automation. France is advancing through regenerative medicine research, clinical trials and adoption of digitally enabled closed processing systems.

Russia, Spain and Italy also provide opportunities for market expansion. Russia is gradually adopting automated and robotics-supported workflows, while Spain is seeing interest in hospital-based manufacturing, decentralized production and CAR-T development. Italy is benefiting from increasing clinical activity, demand for GMP-grade systems and collaboration between research institutions and manufacturing organizations.

Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytiva

Sartorius AG

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Lonza Group AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cellares Corporation Merck KGaA

Market Report Segmentation

By Type



Non Stem Cell Therapy Stem Cell Therapy

By Scale



Pre-Commercial / R&D Scale Commercial Scale

By Workflow



Separation

Expansion

Apheresis

Fill-Finish

Cryopreservation Other Workflow

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

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