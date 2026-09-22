Bluegenai Rebrands As Veylo, The AI Modernization Platform For Mission-Critical Systems

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The rebrand marks expansion beyond Veylo's public sector and regulated industry roots to serve large enterprises, government agencies, and system integrators.

- Veylo CEO, Growson EdwardsTYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlueGenAI today announced it has rebranded as Veylo - a name built on velocity- speed and clarity throughout the full software development lifecycle.Veylo is the AI modernization platform for mission-critical systems: it turns legacy applications into modern, production-ready software across the entire development lifecycle, from legacy discovery to blueprinting, requirements, build, testing, data migration, and deployment, with the security, testing, and compliance evidence generated as you build. The change reflects the company's growth beyond its public-sector and regulated enterprise roots into the broader market of large enterprises, government agencies, and the system integrators who serve them, all of whom face the same challenge: modernizing aging, mission-critical software under strict security and compliance demands. The platform, team, and mission remain the same: taking organizations from legacy code to modern accredited system, with speed and compliance across the full development lifecycle.The bottleneck in modernization has moved. AI made code cheap; it did not make trust cheap. Everyone can generate code now, getting it through an ATO is harder. A regulated organization needs a system it can prove: prove it does what the legacy system did, prove it to an auditor, an accreditor, a procurement office.“Everyone is racing to generate more code faster,” said Veylo CEO, Growson Edwards.“That is not the hard part of modernization. The hard part is turning a decades-old system nobody fully understands into a modern one you can actually accredit, deploy, and trust. That's what we built Veylo to do.”The problem Veylo addresses is among the largest in enterprise software. By the company's analysis, more than 11.3 million outdated enterprise-grade applications are running in the United States alone, across government and large commercial enterprises. Each one is infrastructure someone's mission depends on, and each carries cost, risk, and security exposure that compounds every year it isn't modernized. Until now, the economics of fixing them didn't work: traditional modernization was too slow and too expensive to apply beyond an organization's most urgent systems, and AI coding tools only accelerate one step of the job. By the company's estimates, that installed base represents a trillion-dollar addressable market - an opportunity the industry has barely begun to touch.Modernization has been slow because it's been blind: decades of legacy code and buried requirements force teams to move cautiously through systems no one fully understands. The Veylo Platform changes that. Its AI turns a legacy system into a clear, validated blueprint, then modernizes the whole system from that blueprint - with the customer's own technical and domain experts in control at every step, and the audit-ready evidence generated alongside the build rather than reconstructed at the end. Because the blueprint is application-neutral, Veylo delivers full-code modern applications or low-code platform modernization (such as Tyler/TAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Appian, Microsoft Power Apps, or Pega) - and hands over the finished system, its blueprint, and its evidence in the customer's environment of choice, whether commercial cloud, GovCloud, private cloud, or on-premise. That distinction matters to agencies and regulated operators that must own, operate, and accredit their systems.The results are measurable. On a representative project, the Veylo AI Platform compresses a traditional 13-to-27-month modernization into roughly 6 to 20 weeks with half the delivery team - an estimated $2.4M to $3.3M in direct labor savings. The platform has been proven on real mission-critical systems across the legacy languages most tools can't touch, including, COBOL, Delphi, AS400, JCL, and SQL variants - built by a team whose founders helped deliver MicroPact and the Entellitrak low-code platform across more than 200 federal agencies and 49 states. Veylo is available direct or through contracting vehicles, system integrators, and its partner network. Existing customers, contracts, and points of contact are unaffected by the name change. The company's website is now available at veylo, and BlueGenAI properties will redirect to the new domain.About VeyloVeylo (formerly BlueGenAI) is an enterprise-grade AI software modernization platform for large enterprises, government agencies, and the system integrators that serve them. Veylo automates the transformation of mission-critical legacy systems into modern, production-ready software across the entire development lifecycle - discovery, blueprinting, build, testing, data migration, and deployment - with the security, testing, and compliance evidence generated as you build. Where AI coding tools stop at code, Veylo modernizes the whole system end-to-end and delivers it into the customer's environment of choice, full-code or low-code, on commercial cloud, GovCloud, private cloud, or on-premise, so organizations can move fast without sacrificing the security, compliance, and traceability these environments demand.

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BlueGenAI Rebrands as Veylo, the AI Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Systems News Provided By Veylo September 22, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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