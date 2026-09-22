NAD Logistics Outlines Key Strategies For Shippers To Build Resilience In 2027

Executive Vice President of North American Distribution Logistics, Tyler Matthews has been a leader in the transportation industry for over 15 years.

NAD Logistics shares practical strategies to help shippers manage disruption, strengthen resilience and prepare for changing freight conditions in 2027.

- Tyler Matthews, Executive Vice President of NAD LogisticsWATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAD Logistics, a North American third-party logistics provider with more than 30 years of industry experience, is outlining several strategies shippers can use to strengthen transportation resilience as they prepare for 2027.North American shippers continue to operate in an environment shaped by changing freight capacity, transportation costs, border requirements, carrier availability and evolving regulations. According to NAD Logistics, businesses can reduce their exposure to these uncertainties by developing transportation strategies designed to adapt when market conditions change.The company identifies five areas shippers should prioritize heading into 2027: contingency planning, transportation flexibility, cross-border preparedness, greater use of freight data and access to a diversified transportation network.“For NAD Logistics, transportation planning in 2027 comes down to a single concept: the ability to adapt,” said Tyler Matthews, Executive Vice President of NAD Logistics.“Businesses cannot predict every disruption, but they can put transportation strategies in place that give them more options when capacity, regulations, routes or costs change.”Build Contingency Plans Before Disruptions Occur:Rather than responding to transportation disruptions only after they happen, NAD Logistics recommends that shippers identify alternative carriers, transportation modes, routes and border crossings as part of their regular planning process.Having alternatives established in advance can help businesses respond more efficiently when capacity becomes limited, a route experiences delays or another unexpected constraint affects an original transportation plan.The objective is not to maintain multiple transportation arrangements for every shipment. Instead, shippers should understand which alternatives are available and when those options could become practical.Maintain Flexibility Across Transportation Modes:Transportation flexibility is becoming increasingly important for businesses moving freight throughout the North American supply chain. Depending on the shipment, available options can include full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited transportation, refrigerated freight, flat-deck transportation and other specialized services.A shipment originally planned using one method may need to move differently if capacity tightens, timing requirements change or a particular route becomes less practical. Access to multiple carriers and transportation modes can give shippers greater ability to adapt without rebuilding their logistics strategy from the ground up.Strengthen Cross-Border Shipment Planning:Cross-border freight remains a critical component of trade between Canada, the United States and Mexico, but international shipments can involve considerations that are not present in domestic transportation. Customs requirements, border procedures, driver compliance requirements, licensing regulations and government policies can all affect how efficiently freight moves across borders.NAD Logistics recommends reviewing these requirements before freight is dispatched and considering alternative routes or transportation arrangements where appropriate. Working with an experienced third-party logistics provider can also help businesses evaluate available options when cross-border conditions change.Use Transportation Data to Identify Risk and Opportunity:Greater use of transportation data is another priority NAD Logistics identifies for 2027. Shipment volumes, transit times, transportation costs, carrier performance and recurring delays can provide valuable information about the performance of a company's freight network. When reviewed over time, this data can reveal patterns that may be difficult to identify when shipments are evaluated individually.For example, a shipper may discover that a particular lane experiences recurring delays, that certain transportation methods perform better for specific shipment types or that costs vary significantly between comparable routes. Analyzing transportation spending at the level of individual lanes, carriers and shipment types can also help businesses identify opportunities to improve efficiency rather than relying solely on their overall freight expenditure.Develop a More Adaptable Transportation Network:NAD Logistics says resilience ultimately depends on avoiding unnecessary reliance on a single carrier, route or transportation model. The North American supply chain is highly interconnected, and changes affecting one part of the transportation network can have consequences elsewhere. Freight demand, capacity, operating costs and regulations will continue to evolve in 2027 and beyond.For businesses without the resources to continuously coordinate these variables internally, a third-party logistics provider can provide additional transportation capacity, industry knowledge and access to alternative carriers, modes and routes. NAD Logistics works with businesses across domestic, cross-border and international transportation requirements, helping customers coordinate freight movements and adjust transportation plans as conditions change.“With more than three decades in transportation and logistics, we have seen how quickly market conditions can change,” said Matthews.“Our role is to help customers understand their options and build transportation plans that remain practical when the original plan needs to change.”About NAD LogisticsNAD Logistics is a North American third-party logistics company with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses manage transportation and supply chain requirements. The company provides access to a range of freight and logistics solutions, including domestic, cross-border and international transportation, while helping customers coordinate carriers, routes and transportation modes according to their operational needs.For more information about NAD Logistics, visit nadlogistics.

Tyler Matthews, Executive Vice President

NAD Logistics

+1 844-257-9401

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NAD Logistics Outlines Key Strategies for Shippers to Build Resilience in 2027 News Provided By REM Web Solutions Inc. September 22, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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