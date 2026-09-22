Madison Partners Named Among Wisconsin's Fastest-Growing Rias By Citywire

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Madison Partners returns to Citywire RIA's 50 Growers Across America report as one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing registered investment advisers.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MADISON, Wis., Sept. 18, 2026 – Madison Partners has been recognized as one of Wisconsin's fastest-growing registered investment advisers in Citywire RIA's 50 Growers Across America 2026 report.The recognition marks Madison Partners second return to the annual report. What makes the Citywire report different is how firms get there. There's no application and no judging panel. Citywire works with FINTRX to analyze Form ADV regulatory filings from registered investment advisers across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.Eligible firms are measured on three factors: percentage growth in assets under management, dollar growth in assets under management, and employee headcount growth. Citywire combines those measures into what it calls a“growth factor.” The 2026 report uses year-end 2025 data for its growth calculations.Madison Partners is owned and led by co-CEOs Shane Kieler and Mark McFarland. The firm currently reports approximately $1.7 billion in regulatory assets under management to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Growth though, is only useful if clients feel the benefit.For Madison Partners, growth has meant adding advisor capacity, planning specialists and technology, while keeping the same fee-only fiduciary structure the firm had when it was smaller. Madison Partners never takes commissions for selling investment products. As a registered investment adviser, the firm is legally required to put clients interests first.“We don't view growth as the goal by itself. The real question is whether getting bigger allows us to do more for the families we serve. For us, that has meant building a deeper team and better planning capabilities without changing the fee-only fiduciary model we started with."- Mark McFarland, co-CEO of Madison PartnersThe 2026 recognition also brings Madison Partners back to a Citywire list it previously appeared on in 2022. That year, Citywire included the firm among Wisconsin's fastest-growing RIAs and reported approximately $433 million in assets under management at the time.For retirees and people approaching retirement, Madison Partners focuses on coordinating investments with retirement income planning, tax strategy, estate planning considerations and other financial decisions that can become increasingly connected as retirement approaches.About Madison PartnersMadison Partners is an SEC-registered, fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. The firm works primarily with retirees and pre-retirees, providing investment management and financial planning designed to coordinate the major pieces of a client's financial life.Learn more about Madison Partners at TheMadisonPartners.Ranking Methodology and DisclosureCitywire RIA's 50 Growers Across America 2026 report uses Form ADV data compiled with FINTRX. Firms are evaluated using percentage AUM growth, dollar AUM growth and employee headcount growth, which Citywire combines into a growth-factor score. The ranking reflects growth data through year-end 2025. Madison Partners did not pay for consideration, selection, or use of this recognition. Ranking reflects firm growth metrics only. This recognition does not guarantee results and is not a client endorsement.

Blake Newton

Madison Partners

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Madison Partners Named Among Wisconsin's Fastest-Growing RIAs by Citywire News Provided By Madison Partners September 22, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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