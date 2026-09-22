Just-In Time Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines As An Agent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Phoenix moving company now offers two interstate options: its own long distance crews and National Van Lines' nationwide network.

- Justin HartPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just-In Time Moving & Storage has been named an agent for National Van Lines, one of the longest operating interstate carriers in the United States. The affiliation gives Phoenix area households and businesses two distinct ways to move across state lines through a single local company.Until now, customers planning an interstate relocation out of the Valley worked with Just-In Time's own long distance crews, who load the truck in Phoenix and deliver it themselves. That option stays in place. What the National Van Lines agency adds is access to a nationwide carrier network, which matters most for moves with complex timing, multi-state routing, or delivery windows that have to line up with a closing date or a corporate start date.The two paths answer different needs. Direct service suits customers who want the same crew from start to finish and a tighter delivery window on a single destination. The van line path suits customers who need coverage in markets where a dedicated truck is not practical, or who want the storage in transit and claims infrastructure that a national carrier maintains. Phoenix movers handles both from the same dispatch office, and customers choose after a survey rather than before.The company's most requested interstate corridors out of Maricopa County run to Texas, Colorado, California, and the Pacific Northwest, with bookings concentrated in the weeks after the summer peak as families who waited out the heat schedule fall and winter departures.Just-In Time Moving & Storage operates from Phoenix and Mesa and serves the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, including Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, and Surprise. The company holds Arizona Moving Co. No. 823394 and U.S. DOT No. 1759501, and provides residential moving, commercial and office relocation, packing services, and short and long term storage.Customers evaluating a move out of Arizona can request a written estimate and a survey through the company's website or by phone. Estimates for long-distance moving are based on a survey of the household rather than a phone guess, and both service paths are quoted side by side so the cost difference is visible before anything is booked.About Just-In Time Moving & StorageJust-In Time Moving & Storage is a licensed and insured moving and storage company serving Phoenix, Mesa, and the surrounding Arizona communities. The company provides local, long distance, and international relocation services for residential and commercial customers, along with secure storage. It is an agent for National Van Lines.

Justin Hart

Just-In Time Moving & Storage

+1 4803869233

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Just-In Time Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines as an Agent News Provided By Rotate Digital September 22, 2026, 13:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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