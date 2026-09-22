Galen College Of Nursing COMING SOON To Panama City Beach

The new campus will be Galen's sixth location in the Sunshine State.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Galen College of Nursing today announced the launch of its newest campus in Panama City Beach, expanding access to nursing education in North Florida. The campus marks Galen's sixth location in the Sunshine State, joining existing campuses in Miami, Gainesville, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Sarasota.Located at 200 Richard Jackson Boulevard, just blocks from Front Beach Road, the campus will initially offer Galen's two-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), providing students with one of the fastest pathways to becoming registered nurses. Designed with students in mind, the new campus will feature technology-enhanced classrooms, realistic simulation labs, and comprehensive student support resources. Together, these learning environments are designed to prepare students for success, equipping them with the confidence and hands-on skills needed to be prepared for practice.“At Galen, we're committed to expanding opportunities for aspiring nurses through high-quality, student-centered education that prepares graduates to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients and communities,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing.“Opening our newest campus in Panama City Beach reflects our continued investment in Florida and our commitment to helping address the growing need for skilled, compassionate nurses across the region.”The expansion comes at a critical time. According to the Florida Hospital Association, the state is projected to face a shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses over the next decade. As part of the HCA Healthcare family, Galen College of Nursing is helping address this growing demand by preparing more practice-ready nurses and expanding access to nursing education throughout Florida.“Our partnership with Galen College of Nursing continues to grow as they prepare to build a new campus in Panama City,” said Dawn Beljin, Division Chief Nurse Executive, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division.“Together, we're creating more opportunities to expand access for nursing education by investing in the future of healthcare for Bay County residents close to home.”Galen College of Nursing campuses are dedicated solely to quality nursing education and offer four term starts throughout the year, making it more convenient than ever to begin your nursing education journey. Enrollment is currently underway at the new Panama City campus, with the first term start kicking off in January 2027.Enrollment is NOW OPEN and information is available at galencollege or by calling 877-233-7040. Prospective students can explore upcoming term start dates, admissions requirements and financial aid opportunities.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 35 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States, with more than 50,000 graduates. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers doctorate, masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 20,000 students on its 26 campuses in 13 states and online. Galen College of Nursing (Galen) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctorate degrees. Galen also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.About HCA HealthcareNashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 190 hospitals and approximately 2,500 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 19 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its approximately 44 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

Kenneth Conklin

Galen College of Nursing

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Galen College of Nursing COMING SOON to Panama City Beach News Provided By Galen College of Nursing September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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