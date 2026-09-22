Senator Andy Kim Tours CSPR As Part Of Einstein Corridor Initiative Exploring New Jersey's Innovation Economy

Senator Andy Kim views separated PV aluminum and glass waiting for downstream recycling

Visit highlights solar panel recycling, critical mineral recovery and supply chain challenges as part of New Jersey's growing clean energy economy.

- Sarah DamaskosPHILLIPSBURG, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Senator Andy Kim visited Commercial Solar Panel Recycling (CSPR ) to see firsthand how New Jersey is helping lead the solar panels recycling movement by expanding infrastructure and developing new methods to recover materials and critical minerals. The Warren County visit was part of Senator Kim's New Jersey Einstein Corridor vision, a long-term initiative designed to connect government, academia, businesses and investors to foster innovation across the state.The visit highlighted New Jersey's longstanding role in solar innovation. In 1954, Bell Labs developed the first practical silicon solar cell, helping launch the modern photovoltaic industry. More than 70 years later, New Jersey is once again at the forefront of solar lifecycle leadership, becoming the first state in the nation to adopt mandatory solar panel recycling requirements under S3399.As New Jersey's only permitted solar panel recycling company, CSPR--based in Phillipsburg, is helping build the national infrastructure needed to responsibly divert the growing volume of retired solar equipment from landfills. During the visit, Senator Kim witnessed the de-manufacturing of solar panels and learned about the challenges and opportunities associated with recycling, reuse, logistics, chain-of-custody management, critical mineral recovery and circular economy development.“New Jersey helped pioneer solar technology, and today we have an opportunity to lead in what comes next,” said Sarah Damaskos, Managing Director of CSPR.“From the development of the first practical silicon solar cell at Bell Labs to the first state solar recycling legislation, New Jersey continues to be a leader across the solar lifecycle. CSPR is proud to be helping build that next chapter.”Senator Kim's visit underscored the role emerging industries such as solar recycling can play in both New Jersey's and the nation's innovation economy. As the volume of retired solar equipment swells, CSPR is expanding its footprint from New Jersey to New York, the Midwest and California, building the recycling infrastructure, expertise and partnerships needed to keep valuable materials in circulation, strengthen domestic supply chains and create economic opportunity across the country.“This is not a problem for some distant future. The solar panel recycling era is here.” Damaskos added. "The same innovation that helped launch the modern solar industry is now needed to manage it responsibly at scale. Solar deployment accelerated decades ago, and those panels deserve a circular pathway rather than a landfill. What began as an opportunity for New Jersey has become an opportunity for the state to lead the nation in solar panel lifecycle management, material recovery and circular economy innovation."More about US Senator Andy Kim and his Einstein Corridor to Supercharge Innovation in New Jersey initiative.

Sarah Damaskos

Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Inc

+1 201-407-8211

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Senator Andy Kim Tours CSPR as Part of Einstein Corridor Initiative Exploring New Jersey's Innovation Economy News Provided By Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Inc September 22, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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